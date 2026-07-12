CLE Family Fair Set for Aug. 5-9 After Organizers Shut Down Cancellation Rumours

THUNDER BAY — The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition says its annual Family Fair is going ahead this summer, despite false online rumours claiming the event had been cancelled.

The CLE Family Fair will run Aug. 5 to 9 at the CLE grounds, with gates open daily from noon to midnight.

Organizers say some posters incorrectly listed the hours as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but the correct schedule has been confirmed by the organization.

Organizers warn public about online misinformation

Fair chair Basil Lychowyd said the event is moving ahead as planned and urged the public to rely on official CLE information.

The organization says police have been notified after false claims about the fair circulated online.

For Thunder Bay families, regional visitors and local businesses, the clarification is important.

The CLE Family Fair is one of the city’s major summer events, drawing people from across Northwestern Ontario and supporting vendors, entertainers, food operators, ride companies and nearby businesses.

Midway, food, vendors and family activities planned

This year’s fair will include midway rides from Select Shows and Canuck Amusements, along with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a historical display, a baby show and other family-friendly activities.

Organizers expect about 60,000 people to attend over the five-day event.

Glass Tiger to headline Saturday entertainment

The entertainment lineup includes Hypnotist Corrie J, The Grand Illusion, a Styx tribute band, and Canadian rock band Glass Tiger, which will headline on Saturday.

The mix of national entertainment, midway attractions and community programming is expected to make the fair one of Thunder Bay’s busiest August events.

Advance tickets available before prices rise at the gate

Advance admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages five to 12. Prices will increase at the gate.

Discounted ride wristbands are also available before the fair begins.

Tickets can be purchased online and at several locations across Thunder Bay and nearby communities.

A long-running summer tradition for Thunder Bay

The CLE has long been part of Thunder Bay’s summer calendar, bringing together families, rural and urban residents, regional visitors and local businesses.

This year’s event arrives at a time when organizers are also asking residents to be cautious about misinformation shared on social media. The message from the CLE is clear: the fair is not cancelled, the gates open Aug. 5, and the Family Fair is moving ahead.