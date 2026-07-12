FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The chutes flew open on the 2026 PBR Teams season Saturday night at Canvas Stadium, and the heavy hitters wasted no time putting their brands in the dirt.

The defending champion Carolina Cowboys, runner-up Missouri Thunder, third-place Texas Rattlers and fourth-place Arizona Ridge Riders all opened the season with victories, joined by the Austin Gamblers in a fast-moving opening night of Professional Bull Riders team competition.

Top 2025 finishers start 2026 with wins

The first night of the new season delivered a strong statement from the teams that closed out 2025 at the top of the heap.

Carolina edged Nashville by just 1.40 points, Texas leaned on the first 90-point ride of the season, Austin showed its depth even with Jose Vitor Leme bucking off, Arizona nearly swept its matchup, and Missouri closed the night with three straight rides to put Oklahoma away.

Carolina Cowboys edge Nashville Stampede in opener

The defending Teams Champion Carolina Cowboys opened their title defence with a narrow 176.55-175.15 win over the Nashville Stampede.

Carolina went 2-for-5, with Guilherme Valleiras striking for 87.75 points on Red Rebellion before two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood delivered 88.8 points aboard Mayor of Hogeye.

Nashville answered with two rides of its own. Daniel Feitosa scored 87.05 on Feel the Magic, and Rogerio Venancio posted 88.1 on Smooth Violation. But when the dust settled, the Cowboys had just enough to ride away with the season-opening win.

Texas Rattlers ride first 90-pointer of season past Florida Freedom

The Texas Rattlers came into the arena looking like a lunch-bucket crew, and Daniel Keeping brought the thunder.

Keeping matched up with Tigger for 90.1 points, the first 90-point ride of the 2026 PBR Teams season, helping Texas defeat the 2025 regular-season champion Florida Freedom by a score of 265.45-260.9.

Florida made it a battle with rides from Austin Richardson, Alex Cerqueira and Joao Lucas Campos, but Texas held firm. Dawson Branton, returning from injury, delivered a crucial 87.65-point ride on Moose, and veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira, 41, added 87.7 on Carlos Danger to put the Rattlers in front for good.

Austin Gamblers outlast Kansas City Outlaws

The Austin Gamblers showed why depth matters in team bull riding, beating the Kansas City Outlaws 263.6-177.45 even after three-time world champion Jose Vitor Leme was bucked off.

Sage Steele Kimzey started the Gamblers strong with 89.6 points on Wicked Solo. Kaique Pacheco followed with 88.1 on Sava, and Dalton Kasel sealed the win in the fifth frame with 85.9 on Washita Red.

Kansas City kept the rope tight with rides from Heitor Santos Ferreira, who scored 87.8 on a re-ride aboard Let’s Roll, and Koltin Hevalow, who posted 89.65 on Dirty Honey.

Arizona Ridge Riders dominate New York Mavericks

The Arizona Ridge Riders turned in the highest-scoring performance of the night, rolling past the New York Mavericks 347.65-172.1.

Arizona went 4-for-5, with Luciano De Castro scoring 86.85 on Real Deal, Eduardo Aparecido adding 87 on Tulsa Time, Elizmar Jeremias posting 87.8 on Mike’s Motive, and Eric Novoa finishing the job with 86 on Black Tie.

New York had two qualified rides, including rookie Dalton Allred with 83.6 on Big Bills and Marco Rizzo with the game’s top score, 88.5, on High Road. But the Mavericks could not catch the Ridge Riders, who improved to 8-0 all-time against the expansion club.

Missouri Thunder closes the night with commanding win

The Missouri Thunder wrapped up opening night with a 265-87.75 win over the Oklahoma Wildcatters.

Missouri hit early and hard. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto opened with 88.5 points on Husky, Julio Cesar Marques followed with the game’s high score of 89.55 on Hoobastank, and Felipe Furlan added 86.95 on Hoka Hey.

Oklahoma’s lone ride came from Kaiden Loud, who scored 87.75 on Ugly This.

Opening night scoreboard

Carolina Cowboys 176.55, Nashville Stampede 175.15

Texas Rattlers 265.45, Florida Freedom 260.9

Austin Gamblers 263.6, Kansas City Outlaws 177.45

Arizona Ridge Riders 347.65, New York Mavericks 172.1

Missouri Thunder 265, Oklahoma Wildcatters 87.75

PBR Bulls and Beats continues Sunday

The PBR Bulls and Beats season-opening event continues Sunday, July 12, at 1:45 p.m. MT at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

For international sports fans, opening night showed the 2026 PBR Teams race may look familiar at the top — but with 90-point rides, tight finishes and big-name buckoffs already on the board, the season is coming out of the chute wide open.