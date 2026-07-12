Canada’s top July 12 stories include Toronto shooting, wildfires, jobs, trade and defence

THUNDER BAY — Sunday sees some major news stories topping the list of updates.

A deadly Toronto festival shooting, wildfire risk, cross-border trade, labour-market data, defence procurement, energy politics are among the national stories shaping Canada on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

National snapshot: Public safety, wildfires, trade and economic signals

Two dead after shooting near Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival

Two men were killed and four people were injured after gunfire broke out near Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair street festival Saturday evening.

Police said the incident appeared to involve an exchange of gunfire between two people targeting each other, and two firearms were recovered. No arrests had been reported at the time of the late-night police update.

The shooting is a major national public-safety story because it happened during a family-oriented cultural festival.

Wildfire danger remains high in northern regions

Ottawa says Canada had 796 active wildfires as of the July federal update, including 60 out of control, with 3,137 fires and 1.4 million hectares burned so far this season. The federal forecast points to above-average temperatures through July and August, with dry conditions expected in parts of Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, wildfire risk remains one of the most important national files. Fire activity can affect First Nation evacuations, air quality, aviation, health services, highways and emergency planning.

June jobs report shows modest gain, unemployment dips

Statistics Canada says employment was little changed in June, rising by 18,000 jobs, while the national unemployment rate edged down to 6.5 per cent. The employment rate rose to 60.8 per cent.

The labour data matters locally because Northwestern Ontario continues to face recruitment pressures in health care, skilled trades, aviation, education, social services, policing and resource-sector work.

Bank of Canada widely expected to hold interest rates

A Reuters poll of economists found the Bank of Canada is expected to hold its overnight rate at 2.25 per cent at its July 15 decision and keep rates steady well into 2027, as inflation risks appear contained and the economy shows signs of stabilization.

For households and businesses in Thunder Bay, a steady-rate outlook affects mortgage renewals, borrowing costs, construction decisions and consumer confidence.

Gordie Howe bridge opening back on after toll deal

Canada and the United States have reached a deal on toll governance and revenue arrangements that clears the way for the $4.7-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit to open July 27.

The crossing is expected to ease pressure at the Ambassador Bridge, one of the most important Canada-U.S. freight links.

The original opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge was delayed as the United States – specifically President Trump sought ownership of the bridge.

Energy corridor debate continues after Alberta-Ontario pipeline proposal

Alberta and Ontario are pushing a proposal for a 3,300-kilometre crude oil pipeline from Hardisty, Alta., to Sarnia, Ont., with an initial capacity of about 500,000 barrels per day and possible expansion to 800,000 barrels per day. A feasibility study is expected by year’s end, but no builder or final cost has been announced.

For Northern Ontario, any national energy-corridor discussion raises questions about Indigenous consultation, environmental review, rail and highway infrastructure, and whether northern regions benefit from major-project planning.

RCMP-FBI operation targets transnational organized crime

The RCMP says Canadian and U.S. law enforcement announced arrests and charges tied to three international organized crime networks allegedly involved in extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and violence in Canada and the United States. The RCMP says three people in British Columbia were arrested on provisional arrest warrants and search warrants were executed in West Vancouver, White Rock and Surrey.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The case matters nationally because it links organized crime, diaspora community safety, firearms, drugs and international law-enforcement co-operation.

Northwestern Ontario angle

For Thunder Bay readers, the most locally relevant national stories are wildfires, the labour market, cross-border trade, energy infrastructure and public safety.

Each has a direct regional connection through First Nation evacuations, air quality, health-care staffing, mining and forestry supply chains, border transportation, and community confidence in public spaces.