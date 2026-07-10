KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Ready the beach towels, grab the sunscreen, and make sure the barbecue is ready, overall it is going to be a great summer weekend!

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region start Friday on a warm and mainly sunny note, with the temperature already near 18°C at 6:00 AM CDT. The pressure is falling, and the forecast brings a chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk this morning before hotter and more humid conditions build into the weekend.

A forecaster’s MetNote is in effect from 11:00 AM CDT Saturday through 11:00 PM CDT Tuesday, warning of prolonged hot and humid conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to drink water often and watch for early signs of heat exhaustion, including headache, nausea, and dizziness.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region reported mainly sunny skies with a temperature of 17.9°C.

The dew point was 14.6°C, with humidity at 81 percent, making the early morning feel mild and a little humid. Winds were from the south at 8 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.2 kPa and falling.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high will reach 28°C, with a humidex of 34. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a low of 17°C.

Saturday, July 11: Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoonand a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will climb to 30°C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index remains 8, or very high. Saturday night brings cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers and a warm low of 20°C.

Sunday, July 12: The heat intensifies with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 32°C. Sunday night clears out, but it stays very warm with a low of 22°C.

Monday, July 13: Sunny and hot conditions continue, with a high of 33°C and a clear night near 20°C.

Heat and Lake Safety

This will be a weekend to take heat seriously. Drink water before you feel thirsty, take breaks in the shade, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

For boaters, anglers, campers, and cottagers around Lake of the Woods, keep an eye on the sky. Thunderstorms are possible today and again Saturday, while Sunday brings a higher chance of showers. Conditions can change quickly on open water.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Choose lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing through the weekend. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat are strongly recommended with the UV index in the very high range.

Keep a rain jacket or compact umbrella nearby for shower chances, especially this morning, late Saturday, and Sunday. Overnight lows near 20°C to 22°C by the weekend will make for warm nights, so homes without air conditioning may stay uncomfortable.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can moderate local temperatures near the shoreline, but during hot and humid patterns, even lake breezes may not bring much relief. With many islands, bays, and open-water stretches, one part of the lake can feel breezy and cooler while another feels hot, humid, and still.

Overview: Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for July 10–13, 2026: warm start near 18°C, humidex 34 today, thunderstorm risk, very high UV, and prolonged hot, humid conditions through Tuesday.