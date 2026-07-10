Cumberland Street Revitalization Moves to Phase 2 in Thunder Bay’s North Core

THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay’s Cumberland Street revitalization project is moving into its next phase, bringing new traffic changes to the north core starting Monday, July 13, 2026.

Cumberland Street will be closed between Park Avenue and Red River Road as construction progresses. The section between Park Avenue and Pearl Street will remain closed while crews complete Phase 1.

Downtown project aims to improve streetscape and underground infrastructure

The Cumberland revitalization work is part of the City’s Smart Growth Action Plan, which includes efforts to strengthen and revitalize the north core.

The project will add extended patio space, decorative concrete and landscaping to the downtown area. It also includes replacement of sanitary sewers and watermains, meaning the work is both a streetscape improvement and an underground infrastructure renewal project.

For businesses and residents in the Waterfront District, the work is expected to bring short-term disruption but longer-term improvements to the look, function and pedestrian experience of the area.

Pedestrian access to businesses maintained

The City says pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

The Waterfront BIA says that beginning Monday, July 13, Cumberland Street South will be closed from Red River Road to Pearl Street.

To reduce disruption, the contractor will maintain a limited delivery route southbound on Cumberland Street to Park Avenue for as long as possible. As construction advances, delivery access will shift to the Cumberland Street and Park Avenue intersection.

The BIA says this approach is needed because of one-way traffic on Park Avenue and to ensure continued access to rear entrances for several buildings.

Delivery drivers who need help finding the correct access point are being asked to speak with construction crew members on site.

Next phases extend north on Cumberland

The next phase of construction will extend from Red River Road to Van Norman Street.

A final phase, running from Van Norman Street to Tupper Street, is expected to begin in 2027.

Residents, visitors and business owners are encouraged to check thunderbay.ca/cumberland for project details, timelines and construction updates.

Public artwork and lighting coming to Mall Street

Residents may also notice construction activity on Mall Street, between Eldar/Black Pirates Pub and Scotiabank.

That work is connected to the installation of Simon Lacey’s public artwork, Esox – Ginoozheg, featuring swimming pike incorporated into the North Core Streetscape Project.

Festoon lighting, or overhead string lights, has also been installed on Mall Street and is expected to be activated next week.

Local impact for the Waterfront District

The Cumberland Street project is part of broader efforts to make Thunder Bay’s north core more walkable, attractive and supportive of local businesses, patios, events and tourism.

Construction will affect traffic patterns and deliveries in the short term, but maintaining pedestrian access will be critical for restaurants, shops, service businesses and cultural venues that rely on foot traffic during the busy summer season.

META: Cumberland Street revitalization enters Phase 2 with closures, patios, lighting and public art.

TAGS: Thunder Bay, Cumberland Street, Waterfront District, Waterfront BIA, north core, downtown revitalization, Smart Growth Action Plan, construction, public art, Mall Street, Simon Lacey, Esox Ginoozheg, local business, NetNewsLedger News