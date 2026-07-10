The success of Canada’s iGaming scene wasn’t a given. On the contrary, there were plenty of critics who believed a regulated market would struggle to compete with the entrenched offshore operators that had served Canadian players for years.

Some even questioned whether a licensing framework could attract enough reputable operators. After all, regulations can be expensive and burdensome to comply with, and while protecting consumers is important, generating meaningful revenue is ultimately what platforms will look for.

But it’s fair to say that Ontario proved all the doubters wrong. Indeed, since its launch in April 2022, Ontario’s regulated iGaming industry has emerged as one of the world’s most closely watched examples of successful regulation, with a truly competitive environment that benefits players, operators, and the government alike.

So what did the province get right, and as other provinces in Canada prepare to follow suit, what could they learn from the way Ontario set it in action?

A Healthy Balance

A large part of Ontario’s iGaming success comes down to balance. One of the mistakes that other newcomers to a regulated iGaming market make is going too far toward strict regulation, imposing overly restrictive rules that actually discourage participation, rather than nurturing it.

Ontario’s model emphasizes consumer protection, responsible gambling, transparency, and fair competition – all of those principles are certainly true. But it also encourages flexibility, giving licensed operators the freedom to innovate and compete for customers within certain boundaries.

Player Verification

As for what those boundaries are, the first is all to do with player verification. Every licensed operator must not only have robust age and identity verification procedures in place, but they must also safeguard personal and financial information through secure data handling. With players more concerned with protecting data from online hackers, these routines are designed to actively reduce fraud and ensure that customers are who they claim to be.

Game Integrity

Ontario also places a major emphasis on game integrity. Licensed operators are required to offer games that have been independently tested and certified to ensure they’re fair, with random number generators and payout rates regularly audited.

Anti-Money Laundering

Another cornerstone is anti-money laundering compliance. Operators must carry out customer due diligence, monitoring transactions for suspicious activity and reporting anything unusual to the appropriate authorities. This then helps prevent platforms being used to launder illicit funds while ensuring operators meet the same AML compliance standards expected across the wider financial sector – anyone found to be breaching this compliance is ultimately subject to regulatory action, including substantial fines or losing their licence full stop.

Advertising

One of the more distinctive features of Ontario’s framework is its advertising approach – unlike many other jurisdictions, licensed operators are generally prohibited from advertising bonuses and free bets, with offers only being shown on the operator’s platform after a player has chosen to visit. The aim here is to reduce the appeal of gambling advertising, while still allowing operators to compete for customers through the quality of their products.

Responsible Gambling Tools

Finally, responsible gambling sits at the heart of Ontario’s approach. Licensed operators must provide a range of tools that allow players to stay in control of their gambling habits, including deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusion options, and regular reality checks. They’re also expected to monitor player behavior for signs of obsessiveness or addiction and intervene when appropriate. Again, like the other regulations, this is designed to both protect consumers and prioritize sustainability as much as growth, ensuring the market remains safe no matter how big it gets.

So long as the iGaming platforms entering the Ontario space keep within those boundaries, the freedom is there to develop innovative products and compete aggressively. And you better believe they’re doing it.

From CasinoDays to ToonieBet, and from PowerPlay to KnightSlots, platforms have entered the regions with a drive to stand out from the competition, and with a range of affiliates popping up to help them along – all four of the above casinos, plus dozens more, have been ranked and reviewed on Casino.org Ontario – growth doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Using Ontario as a Blueprint

Indeed, as of 2026, Ontario has generated nearly $10 billion in iGaming revenue, with a CAGR of around 22% to 34%. That’s a massively impressive number for a region so new to the regulated scene, and as we mentioned before, it’s a number that other provinces can learn from. Alberta, for instance, is just about to launch its own iGaming sector, with British Columbia and Saskatchewan rumoured to follow suit.

At this point in time, it’s all but confirmed that Alberta’s framework will borrow heavily from Ontario, emphasizing consumer protection, responsible gaming, and market competition, coupled with enough operational flexibility to drive innovation and, hopefully, attract investment. That’s not to say it will be just as successful, of course.

Just because something worked well in one province doesn’t mean another region can replicate that success by following it to a tee – there are all sorts of variables, including market size, taxation levels, advertising rules, and the strength of offshore competition. A

Alberta must make sure to adapt Ontario’s model to its own market conditions, and other provinces must do the same, looking toward Ontario’s regulation as a blueprint, but not necessarily copying it word for word. But so long as they do that, there’s no reason why the same success can’t be replicated across Canada.

Ontario has proved that there’s a way to regulate and revel in the economic benefits, so all the lessons are there to learn from.





