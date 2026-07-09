Four charged after NAPS seizes fentanyl and methamphetamine in Constance Lake First Nation

CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION — Four people are facing charges after police seized suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug-trafficking paraphernalia during a search of a home in Constance Lake First Nation.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service says members of its Intelligence Unit, with support from the NAPS Emergency Response Team and the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, executed a search warrant during the morning of Tuesday, July 7.

Search warrant tied to drug trafficking investigation

Police say the warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in the community.

When officers entered the home, four suspects were located and arrested without incident. They were transported to the NAPS Constance Lake First Nation detachment.

A search led police to seize a quantity of suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at $18,000.

Four people charged

Curtis David John Bunting, 42, of Constance Lake First Nation, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Pauline Baxter, 57, of Constance Lake First Nation, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Braiden Noah Baxter, 27, of Constance Lake First Nation, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Kimberly Baxter, 35, of Constance Lake First Nation, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police report Pauline Baxter has been released from custody with conditions and a future court date. The other three accused appeared for bail hearings on Wednesday, July 8, and were remanded into custody with future court dates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Legal context on the drug charges

Possession for the purpose of trafficking is addressed under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. For Schedule I or II substances, the maximum penalty available to a court is life imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

Sentencing in drug trafficking cases depends on the facts proven in court, including the substance, quantity, role of the accused, whether the case involved organized activity, prior criminal record, aggravating or mitigating factors, and whether the Crown proceeds by indictment or summary conviction.

Legal context on property and breach charges

Possession of property obtained by crime is addressed under section 354 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The offence applies where a person is alleged to possess property, things or proceeds knowing that all or part of them were obtained by or derived from an indictable offence.

For possession of property obtained by crime where the value is not more than $5,000, section 355 provides that the offence may proceed by indictment, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Failure to comply with an undertaking is addressed under section 145 of the Criminal Code. The offence can apply when a person at large on an undertaking fails, without lawful excuse, to comply with a condition of that undertaking. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is two years in prison.

Failure to comply with a probation order is addressed under section 733.1 of the Criminal Code. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is four years in prison; it can also proceed by summary conviction.

Regional impact

Drug trafficking investigations in remote and northern First Nations carry significant public safety and health implications. Fentanyl and methamphetamine can intensify existing pressures on families, health services, police, social supports and emergency responders.

For communities such as Constance Lake First Nation and the wider Northeast and Northwest policing regions, enforcement operations often require coordinated resources, including specialized police units and support from neighbouring agencies.

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.