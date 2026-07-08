Northwest Fire Region Reports 73 Active Wildland Fires, Four New Starts Confirmed

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region is reporting 73 active wildland fires as of the early evening of July 7, with four new fires confirmed across the region.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says 13 fires are not under control, one is being held, eight are under control and 51 are being observed.

Four new fires confirmed July 7

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by 6:03 p.m. CDT.

Dryden 23 was located southeast of Poplar Island near the shoreline of Eagle Lake. The fire has been called out at 0.1 hectares.

Fort Frances 19 is located about 20 kilometres east of Highway 502 near Spawn Inlet on Rainy Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.

Fort Frances 20 is located about eight kilometres south of Highway 11 near Cirrus Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Thunder Bay 35 is located south of Wabakimi Provincial Park, between Uneven Lake and Vivid Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.

Fort Frances 14 grows to 1,570 hectares

Fort Frances 14 remains a fire of note. It is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The fire is now listed at 1,570 hectares and remains not under control.

Fourteen FireRanger crews and eight helicopters are assigned to suppression operations.

Five Type 2 firefighting crews were also assigned to the fire today.

Crews are focused on establishing hose lines around the fire perimeter, with support from helicopter bucketing operations.

Fort Frances 15 active in Quetico Provincial Park

Fort Frances 15 is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The fire is now measuring 1,300 hectares and remains not under control.

Initially confirmed on June 30, the fire was remapped to a larger size on July 6 after several days of hot, dry and windy conditions.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued closures for parts of the park. Visitors and trip planners should check the park’s official webpage for current closure details before travelling.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster shows reduced activity after rain

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, eight fire management personnel, three helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation cluster of fires.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress establishing hose lines on the fire perimeter.

Officials report minimal fire activity and limited smoke in recent days following significant precipitation.

Nipigon 16 is located about six kilometres southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The fire is 1,474.2 hectares and remains not under control.

Nipigon 12 is located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The fire is 2,119 hectares and remains not under control.

Three additional active fires remain in the area. Nipigon 13 is not under control at 500.4 hectares. Nipigon 14 is not under control at two hectares. Nipigon 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 21 increases to 444 hectares near Wunnumin Lake

Sioux Lookout 21 is now measuring 444 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire is located about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

Six FireRanger crews and two helicopters are assigned to suppression operations.

NOTAMs remain in effect near Kasabonika and Wunnumin Lake

A NOTAM remains in place in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation. A separate NOTAM remains in effect near Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

These are in addition to standard airspace restrictions under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Airspace around active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab when planning flights.

Regional impact across Northwestern Ontario

The July 7 update shows continued wildfire pressure across Northwestern Ontario, including active fires near provincial parks, remote First Nations, major travel corridors and recreation areas.

Fire activity near Kasabonika Lake First Nation and Wunnumin Lake First Nation remains significant because air access is critical for emergency response, medical travel, supplies and potential evacuation planning.

For Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Upsala, Wabakimi and Quetico areas, wildfire activity can affect air quality, aviation, tourism, forestry, highway travel and emergency preparedness.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor burning rules remain in effect. Residents are encouraged to compost yard waste or use local landfill options instead of burning woody debris.

Where burning is permitted, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have adequate tools and water available to control the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries must check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any outdoor fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For current fire information and prevention tips, follow Ontario Forest Fires on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

META: Northwest Fire Region reports 73 active fires, with Fort Frances 14 and Quetico fires active.