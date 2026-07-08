July 8, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Mostly Cloudy Start Before a Sunny, Warm Day

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region begin Wednesday with a mild, mostly cloudy morning, but sunshine is expected to take over through the day. At 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature was 15.2°C, with humidity at 88 percent and light north winds. While the barometric pressure is falling, today’s forecast remains bright and warm, with a high near 26°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, conditions were mostly cloudy with a temperature of 15.2°C.

The dew point was 13.2°C, giving the air a slightly damp feel, while humidity sat at 88 percent. Winds were light from the north at 5 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.8 kPa and falling.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 28. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection will be important for anyone spending time outdoors or on the water.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Thursday, July 9: Kenora and Lake of the Woods will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 27°C and a humidex near 28. The UV index will be 7, or high. Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showersand a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 10: The weather turns a little more unsettled, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 27°C. Friday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers, with a mild low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 11: Expect another warm day with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 28°C. Saturday night remains mild, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will be comfortable today, especially as sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the mid-20s. With the UV index at 8, bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you are heading outdoors.

For boaters, anglers, and cottagers around Lake of the Woods, today looks favourable, but stay weather-aware later in the week as shower chances increase Thursday night into Friday.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods is so large and complex that weather conditions can vary quickly from one bay to another. A sheltered shoreline may feel calm and warm, while open water can be breezier and noticeably cooler, especially when winds shift.

Overview: Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for July 8, 2026: mostly cloudy and 15°C early, becoming sunny with a high of 26°C, humidex 28, very high UV, and shower chances returning late Thursday and Friday.

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