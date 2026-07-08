Vermilion Bay and Dryden start Wednesday on a mild summer morning, with the temperature sitting at 17.1°C at 7:00 AM CDT. While the observed sky condition was not reported, the forecast points to a bright and warm day ahead, with sunshine, light north winds, and a high near 26°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM CDT, the temperature was 17.1°C. The dew point was 12.8°C, with humidity at 75 percent, making the morning feel comfortable rather than muggy.

Winds were from the north at 8 km/h, and the barometric pressure was 101.7 kPa and rising, supporting a stable and pleasant start to the day.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection is important for outdoor work, travel, lake activities, and afternoon plans.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Clear skies are expected, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Thursday, July 9: Cloudiness will increase during the morning, but temperatures remain warm with a high of 26°C. The UV index will be 7, or high. Thursday night clears out again, with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 10: A more unsettled pattern arrives, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 26°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 11: Expect warmer conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 28°C. Saturday night stays mild, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will be comfortable today, especially as temperatures climb into the mid-20s. With the UV index at 8, wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you are outside for more than a short period.

A light sweater may be useful tonight as temperatures drop to 14°C. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella nearby later in the week, especially Friday into the weekend as shower chances return.

Weather Trivia

Rising pressure often signals improving or stable weather. For Vermilion Bay and Dryden today, that fits the forecast well, with sunshine, warm temperatures, and a very high UV index leading the day.

Overview: Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather for July 8, 2026: mild 17°C morning, sunny skies, high 26°C, humidex 27, very high UV, clear tonight, and showers possible Friday into the weekend.