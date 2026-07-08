THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Summer weather continues, after a cooler June, it is important to remember to remain hydrated, and to be aware of the sun, and the bugs.

Thunder Bay starts Wednesday on a mild and humid note, with mostly cloudy skies and the temperature sitting at 18.3°C at 7:00 AM EDT. The air is moist, but pressure is rising, which points toward improving conditions after the early shower risk moves through.

Today will remain mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Temperatures will climb to 25°C, with a humidex near 27. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection is still important even with cloud cover.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay reported mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 18.3°C.

The dew point was 15.9°C, and humidity was 86 percent, giving the morning a mild and somewhat muggy feel. Winds were light from the southwest at 5 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.5 kPa and rising.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with fog patches developing near midnight. The overnight low will fall to 12°C.

Thursday, July 9: Sunshine returns, with morning fog patches dissipating. The high will reach 26°C, and the UV index remains 8, or very high. Thursday night will be clear and cool, with a low of 10°C.

Friday, July 10: Another sunny day is in the forecast, with a high of 26°C. Friday night will stay clear, with a low near 14°C.

Saturday, July 11: The weekend begins warmer, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 27°C. Saturday night also carries a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will work well today, but keep a light rain jacket or compact umbrella nearby for the early shower risk. With a very high UV index, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are recommended during brighter breaks.

For tonight and early Thursday, drivers should watch for fog patches, especially in low-lying areas and near waterways. A light sweater may also be useful during the cooler evening and overnight hours.

Weather Trivia

Fog often forms when moist air cools near the ground overnight. With high humidity today and lighter winds tonight, Thunder Bay has the right setup for fog patches to develop near midnight before sunshine returns Thursday morning.