Oralvie tops our 2026 ranking as the best choice for orthodontic care in Montreal, pairing a bilingual, family-friendly clinic with a 4.9/5 patient rating. Across the city you’ll find many ways to straighten teeth, from traditional metal braces and ceramic braces to Invisalign and other clear aligners, and the right clinic depends on the treatments offered, the technology used, financing options, and how convenient the location is.

This 2026 ranking compares 10 well-regarded clinics so you can see why Oralvie leads the list and shortlist the orthodontic care that best fits your needs.

1. Oralvie

Oralvie is a bilingual dental clinic in Montreal that offers orthodontic care and Invisalign in a warm, family-friendly setting. With a 4.9/5 Google rating, it stands out for patient-comfort features like conscious sedation and a children’s play area that make longer appointments easier for families. Patients looking for an orthodontist in Montreal often start here because treatment is easy to access, with Flexiti financing at 0% over 12 months and accepted coverage through RAMQ, the RCSD, and private insurance. That mix of comfort, financing, and broad insurance coverage makes it a strong first stop for braces and clear aligners.

Why Choose This Clinic

Bilingual care: Orthodontic care and Invisalign offered in French and English in a family-friendly setting.

Orthodontic care and Invisalign offered in French and English in a family-friendly setting. Top patient rating: 9/5 on Google.

9/5 on Google. Comfort features: Conscious sedation and a children’s play area for easier appointments.

Conscious sedation and a children’s play area for easier appointments. Flexible financing: Flexiti at 0% over 12 months.

Flexiti at 0% over 12 months. Broad coverage: Accepts RAMQ, the RCSD, and private insurance.

2. Korne Ortho

Korne Ortho is an orthodontic specialty practice serving the Montreal area, focused on braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults. The practice emphasizes a modern, patient-friendly approach to treatment planning and follow-up care. It’s a solid choice for families who want a dedicated orthodontic clinic rather than a general dental office.

Why Choose This Clinic

Specialist focus: A dedicated orthodontic practice, not a general dental office.

A dedicated orthodontic practice, not a general dental office. Full treatment range: Braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults.

Braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults. Modern approach: Patient-friendly treatment planning and follow-up care.

Patient-friendly treatment planning and follow-up care. All ages welcome: Care suited to the whole family.

3. Normand Bach

Led by Dr. Normand Bach, this Montreal orthodontic practice offers a full range of treatments, from traditional braces to clear aligners. The clinic is known for pairing orthodontics with a strong interest in facial aesthetics and smile design. Patients who value an experienced, specialist-led practice will find it a strong contender.

Why Choose This Clinic

Specialist-led: Practice led by Dr. Normand Bach.

Practice led by Dr. Normand Bach. Complete options: Treatments from traditional braces to clear aligners.

Treatments from traditional braces to clear aligners. Aesthetic focus: Strong interest in facial aesthetics and smile design.

Strong interest in facial aesthetics and smile design. Experienced care: A good fit for patients who value a seasoned specialist.

4. Go Orthodontistes

Go Orthodontistes operates a network of orthodontic clinics across Quebec, including locations in the greater Montreal area. The group provides braces and Invisalign with an emphasis on accessibility, online booking, and flexible scheduling. Its multi-clinic model is convenient for patients who want orthodontic care closer to home or work.

Why Choose This Clinic

Multiple locations: A network of clinics across the greater Montreal area.

A network of clinics across the greater Montreal area. Convenient booking: Online scheduling and flexible appointments.

Online scheduling and flexible appointments. Core treatments: Braces and Invisalign.

Braces and Invisalign. Accessibility: Orthodontic care closer to home or work.

5. Ortho NDG

In Montreal’s west end, Ortho NDG serves the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood and surrounding areas with orthodontic treatment for all ages. The clinic offers metal and ceramic braces alongside Invisalign, with a focus on personalized care in a community setting. Its neighbourhood location makes it practical for NDG and west-island residents.

Why Choose This Clinic

Neighbourhood focus: Serves NDG and the west end of Montreal.

Serves NDG and the west end of Montreal. Treatment variety: Metal and ceramic braces plus Invisalign.

Metal and ceramic braces plus Invisalign. All ages: Orthodontic care for the whole family.

Orthodontic care for the whole family. Personalized care: A community-centred approach.

6. Clinique Dentaire Notre-Dame

Unlike specialist-only clinics, Clinique Dentaire Notre-Dame offers orthodontic services alongside general and family dentistry. This makes it convenient for patients who prefer to handle cleanings, checkups, and orthodontic treatment under one roof. The clinic provides braces and aligner options as part of a broader range of dental care.

Why Choose This Clinic

One-stop care: Orthodontics alongside general and family dentistry.

Orthodontics alongside general and family dentistry. Convenient: Cleanings, checkups, and orthodontic treatment under one roof.

Cleanings, checkups, and orthodontic treatment under one roof. Treatment options: Braces and aligner options.

Braces and aligner options. Family-friendly: Part of a broader range of dental care.

7. Groupe Dentaire Drummond

Groupe Dentaire Drummond combines general dentistry with orthodontic treatment, offering braces and clear aligners within a full-service dental practice. The team focuses on coordinated care, so orthodontic work fits alongside routine dental needs. It suits patients who want continuity between their dentist and their orthodontic provider.

Why Choose This Clinic

Full-service practice: General dentistry plus orthodontic treatment.

General dentistry plus orthodontic treatment. Coordinated care: Orthodontic work fits alongside routine dental needs.

Orthodontic work fits alongside routine dental needs. Treatment options: Braces and clear aligners.

Braces and clear aligners. Continuity: One team for dental and orthodontic care.

8. Marvin Steinberg (Smile Creation)

At Smile Creation, Dr. Marvin Steinberg focuses on orthodontics and cosmetic smile design for teens and adults. The practice pairs orthodontic treatment with an aesthetic approach aimed at the overall look of the smile. Patients interested in both alignment and appearance often shortlist it.

Why Choose This Clinic

Cosmetic focus: Orthodontics paired with cosmetic smile design.

Orthodontics paired with cosmetic smile design. Aesthetic results: Emphasis on the overall look of the smile.

Emphasis on the overall look of the smile. For teens and adults: Care tailored to older patients.

Care tailored to older patients. Smile design expertise: Led by Dr. Marvin Steinberg.

9. Clinique d’Orthodontie Dre Manuela Hrit

Dre Manuela Hrit leads a dedicated orthodontic clinic offering braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign to patients across Montreal. The practice emphasizes specialist-led treatment with individualized plans for children and adults. Its single-focus model appeals to patients who want orthodontics as the clinic’s core expertise.

Why Choose This Clinic

Specialist-led: A dedicated orthodontic clinic led by Dre Manuela Hrit.

A dedicated orthodontic clinic led by Dre Manuela Hrit. Treatment range: Braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign.

Braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign. Individualized plans: Tailored care for children and adults.

Tailored care for children and adults. Single focus: Orthodontics as the clinic’s core expertise.

10. Nemes Ortho

Nemes Ortho rounds out the list as an orthodontic specialty practice serving the Montreal area with braces and clear aligner treatment. The clinic combines established orthodontic methods with modern diagnostic technology. It’s a dependable option for patients comparing specialist clinics across the city.

Why Choose This Clinic

Specialist practice: A dedicated orthodontic clinic serving the Montreal area.

A dedicated orthodontic clinic serving the Montreal area. Treatment options: Braces and clear aligner treatment.

Braces and clear aligner treatment. Modern technology: Established methods paired with modern diagnostics.

Established methods paired with modern diagnostics. Reliable choice: A dependable option among specialist clinics.

What to Look for in Orthodontic Care in Montreal

Choosing an orthodontic clinic comes down to a few practical factors, not just the price. Before you book a consultation, it helps to weigh what each clinic actually offers and how it fits your routine.

Treatment options : Metal braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign or other clear aligners each suit different needs and budgets.

: Metal braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign or other clear aligners each suit different needs and budgets. Technology : 3D scanning and digital treatment planning can improve both comfort and the accuracy of your results.

: 3D scanning and digital treatment planning can improve both comfort and the accuracy of your results. Consultation process : A thorough initial assessment, including X-rays and a clear treatment plan, sets expectations from the start.

: A thorough initial assessment, including X-rays and a clear treatment plan, sets expectations from the start. Financing and insurance : Payment plans and coverage through RAMQ, the RCSD, and private insurance help manage the overall cost.

: Payment plans and coverage through RAMQ, the RCSD, and private insurance help manage the overall cost. Location and languages: A clinic close to home or work, with service in your preferred language, makes regular visits easier.

With those factors in mind, the next step is weighing how the clinics on this list compare against each other.

Comparing Your Orthodontic Options in Montreal

The best orthodontic clinic for you depends on the treatment you need and the experience you want around it. Specialist-led practices concentrate solely on orthodontics, while clinics that pair orthodontic care with general dentistry offer the convenience of one location for every appointment. Details like financing, insurance coverage, comfort features, and clinic location often tip the balance when two clinics offer similar treatments. Comparing a shortlist on these points, then booking consultations with your top choices, is the most reliable way to find the right fit for your smile in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About Orthodontists in Montreal

How Much Does Orthodontic Treatment Cost in Montreal?

Orthodontic treatment in Montreal generally ranges from about $3,000 to $8,000, depending on the complexity of the case and the type of treatment. Traditional metal braces usually sit at the lower end, while Invisalign and ceramic braces tend to cost more. Many clinics offer payment plans that spread the cost over the length of treatment.

What Is the Difference Between an Orthodontist and a Dentist Who Offers Orthodontics?

An orthodontist is a dental specialist who completes several years of additional training focused only on tooth and jaw alignment. A general dentist can also provide orthodontic treatments like braces or clear aligners, often for more straightforward cases. For complex alignment or bite issues a specialist usually has the deepest expertise, while a dentist offering orthodontic care can be convenient for simpler treatments handled alongside regular dental visits.

Does Invisalign Work as Well as Traditional Braces?

For many common alignment issues, Invisalign can deliver results comparable to traditional braces. Clear aligners are removable and discreet, which appeals to adults and teens, while fixed braces are often better suited to complex cases. The right option depends on your specific needs, which an in-person assessment can confirm.

At What Age Should a Child First See an Orthodontist?

Most guidelines recommend a first orthodontic check-up around age 7. By that stage, enough permanent teeth have come in for a specialist to spot alignment or bite issues early. An early visit doesn’t always lead to early treatment, it simply helps plan the best timing if treatment is needed.

Are Orthodontic Treatments Covered by Insurance in Quebec?

In Quebec, orthodontic treatment is mostly covered through private insurance plans rather than RAMQ, which only covers certain medically required cases. The RCSD (Canadian Dental Care Plan) may help eligible patients with part of the cost. Many clinics will check your coverage and offer financing to bridge any remaining gap.