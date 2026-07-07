Thunder Bay Police Lay Multiple Charges After Red River Road Assault Investigation

THUNDER BAY — A multi-unit Thunder Bay Police Service investigation has led to five arrests and multiple charges after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in the Red River Road area in April.

Victim transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police say officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the Red River Road area on April 17, 2026, after receiving a report of an injured individual.

An injured man was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the involved suspects had left the scene before officers arrived.

The Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Unit became involved in the investigation, which led to five suspects being identified.

Search warrant executed on Windsor Street

As part of the investigation, police searched a home in the Windsor Street area on April 19.

During that search, officers seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine. Police say the Cyber Crime Unit later became involved in the investigation.

However, no drug-related charge was listed in the information provided by police.

Arrests made between May and June

Police say the first suspect was located and arrested by Primary Response Unit officers in the Windsor Street area on May 6.

A second suspect was arrested in the Blucher Avenue area on May 10.

A third suspect was arrested in the Waterloo Street area on May 16.

On June 7, another suspect contacted the Thunder Bay Police Service Communications Centre to turn themselves in. Officers were dispatched to the Foley Street area and made the arrest.

On June 17, officers with the Break, Enter and Armed Robbery Unit, Major Crime Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch searched a home in the Hodder Avenue area, where the final accused was located and arrested.

Adult and youth accused charged

As a result of the investigation, Sage Abraham, 18, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with aggravated assault.

A 14-year-old from Thunder Bay has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Two 16-year-olds from Thunder Bay have each been charged with aggravated assault.

A 17-year-old from Thunder Bay has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say one of the 16-year-olds was released from custody with a future court date. The remaining accused were remanded into custody following their first court appearances.

The identities of the youth accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Legal context on aggravated assault

Aggravated assault is addressed under section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The offence applies where an assault wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of the complainant. It is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if there is a conviction.

Sentencing depends on the facts proven in court, including the seriousness of the injuries, the role of each accused, prior record, age, circumstances of the offence and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

Youth Criminal Justice Act applies to four accused

Because four of the accused are youths, their matters proceed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The Act restricts publication of the name of a young person, or any information that would identify them as a young person dealt with under the Act.

Failure to comply with a youth sentence or disposition is addressed under section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The section applies when a young person subject to certain youth sentences, surcharges or dispositions wilfully fails or refuses to comply. The offence is punishable on summary conviction.

Youth sentencing differs from adult sentencing. A youth court must consider alternatives to custody, and custody is not to be used as a substitute for child protection, mental health or other social measures.

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.