Northwest Region Reports 74 Active Wildland Fires as July 6 Update Shows New Starts

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting 74 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of the evening of Monday, July 6, 2026, with several major fires continuing to demand crews, aircraft and emergency management support across Northwestern Ontario.

Four New Fires Confirmed in Northwest Region

Two additional wildland fires were confirmed on the evening of Sunday, July 5, following the previous update.

Fort Frances 18 is located in Quetico Provincial Park near Jean Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being observed.

Sioux Lookout 60 is located about 33 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, near Bow River. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held.

Two more wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of Monday, July 6.

Dryden 22 was located on an island near the south end of Rugby Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

Nipigon 27 is located about 8.4 kilometres east of Highway 11, near Hanson Lake. The 2.8-hectare fire is not under control.

As of the July 6 update, the region had 74 active wildland fires. Of those, 14 were not under control, two were being held, 10 were under control and 48 were being observed.

Fort Frances 14 Remains Fire of Note

Fort Frances 14 is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala, near Byers Lake.

The fire is listed at 1,480 hectares and is not under control.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says 14 FireRanger crews and eight helicopters are assigned to suppression operations. Crews are focused on establishing hose lines around the fire perimeter.

The fire remains significant for the region because of its location west of Thunder Bay and near travel and resource corridors that connect communities, forestry operations and highway movement across Northwestern Ontario.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster Under Active Suppression

A cluster of fires near Kasabonika Lake First Nation continues to draw a major response.

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, eight fire management personnel, three helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation cluster. The wildland fire hazard in the area was listed as high on Monday.

Nipigon 16 is located about six kilometres southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The fire is 1,474.2 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 12 is located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. It is listed at 2,119 hectares and is not under control.

Three additional active fires are burning in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 is not under control at 500.4 hectares, Nipigon 14 is not under control at 2.0 hectares, and Nipigon 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

The cluster highlights the added wildfire risk facing remote and northern First Nations, where smoke, aircraft access, road limitations and emergency planning can create additional pressure for residents and emergency responders.

NOTAM Issued Near Nipigon 16

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, is in effect in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This restriction is in addition to the standard airspace limits under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations, which restrict aircraft from flying within five nautical miles of an active forest fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level unless they are involved in fire suppression.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab when planning flights near active fire areas.

Sioux Lookout 21 Burning Near Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 is now listed at 444 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire is about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

Six FireRanger crews and two helicopters are assigned to suppression operations.

A NOTAM is also in effect for the Sioux Lookout 21 fire area near Wunnumin Lake First Nation. As with other active wildfire areas, pilots are reminded that airspace restrictions are in place to protect fire crews and suppression aircraft.

Regional Fire Hazard and Outdoor Burning Rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current forest fire danger ratings based on data from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region. The map is updated throughout the day as weather conditions change.

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31. Outdoor fire rules remain in effect across the province during this period.

Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or taking material to a local landfill. Anyone who must burn is reminded to follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management Regulation.

Fires may be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have enough tools and water on site to contain the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements before burning.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For updates and fire prevention information, follow Ontario’s forest fire accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.