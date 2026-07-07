Thunder Bay weather for July 7, 2026: mostly cloudy and 16°C early, clearing this morning, high 28°C

Thunder Bay starts Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies with a mild and humid morning feel. At 8:00 AM EDT, the temperature was 16.0°C, with humidity at 90 percent and light west winds. Early showers remain possible, but conditions are expected to improve quickly as skies clear this morning and temperatures climb toward 28°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 8:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay was reporting mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 16.0°C. The dew point was 14.3°C, with humidity at 90 percent, making the morning feel damp and mild.

Winds were light from the west at 6 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.8 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning, then clearing later this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will reach 28°C, and the UV index is 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy near midnight. Northwest winds at 20 km/h will become light this evening. The overnight low will be 15°C.

Wednesday, July 8: The day begins cloudy, then becomes a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index remains 8, or very high. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a cooler low of 11°C.

Thursday, July 9: A bright summer day is ahead with sunny skies and a high of 27°C. Thursday night will be clear and cool, with a low of 10°C.

Friday, July 10: Sunshine continues, with a high near 26°C. Friday night stays clear, with a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with light layers, especially if you are heading out while skies are still mostly cloudy and the air feels damp. By afternoon, summer clothing will be comfortable as temperatures rise into the upper 20s.

With the UV index at 8, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are strongly recommended. A light jacket may be useful later tonight as temperatures cool toward 15°C, and again Wednesday night when lows dip closer to 11°C.

Weather Trivia

A rising barometer often signals improving weather, and that fits Thunder Bay’s forecast today. After a cloudy, humid start, the rising pressure supports clearing skies and a warmer afternoon.