Nothing beats enjoying fresh sea breezes and building sandcastles at the beach. Splashing in the water and relaxing to the sound of crashing waves can be a wonderful way to spend the day. But you’ll need the right beach supplies to make your day memorable.

Stay with us as we outline how to build the perfect beach day setup.

Bring Supportive Beach Chairs

When you’re spending several hours by the water, don’t neglect to bring a good chair. A beach towel can provide a temporary spot to lounge, but your back will appreciate a little more support as the day moves on.

Choose foldable beach chairs that won’t be too heavy to haul from your car or home. If you’re planning regular beach visits, opt for a few bells and whistles, such as cup holders or footrests. Select a chair that offers multiple reclining levels so you can find the perfect way to relax, and go for breathable fabrics that will permit better airflow on the hottest days.

Set up your beach chair several feet from the water to account for shifting tides. And don’t forget to bring a water bottle and a good book.

Protect Yourself from the Sun

UV rays from the sun can cause sunburns and increase the risk of damage to your skin. And don’t let overcast skies make you think you’re immune to problems. Any time you’re outside, you’ll need sun protection.

Invest in a good beach umbrella with UPF fabrics that can block UVA and UVB rays. Your kids and pets can take refuge from the sun and cool down on hot afternoons. You can store coolers, drinks, dog food, and other temperature-sensitive items under the umbrella, too.

Also, pack plenty of sunscreen and reapply as directed on the container. Wear a hat and sunglasses, plus UPF beach covers for added protection.

Find the Right Beach Towel

Of course, you’ll bring a beach towel for a beach day experience. But not all beach towels are alike.

Look for sand-free beach towels online to find a towel that keeps you comfortable all day long. Unlike traditional towels, these stylish, quick-drying towels are designed to let sand particles slide off easily. That way, you won’t be tracking sand into your car or home.

Sand-free towels are also more compact, meaning they won’t chew up a big footprint in your beach bag. Toss one into your bag along with a waterproof baggie for your phone, keys, and money. Whether you’re heading out with family members or going on a date at the beach, you’ll know your valuables are secure, and they won’t be covered in sand.

Pack Tasty Treats

Sitting under the sun at the beach can make you work up an appetite. Don’t forget to pack enough snacks and drinks to satisfy your midday cravings.

Trail mix is always a great choice. With its blend of protein-packed nuts, dried fruits, and a little sweetness, it’s a crowd pleaser. If you’re planning to eat lunch at the beach, a cooler with sandwiches, crackers, and fresh fruit will meet your needs.

Make sure you have ample water to stay hydrated, too. Stash a few bottles of water in your freezer the day before your outing so they’re icy the next day. Add them and a few ice packs to your cooler to ensure all perishable food stays fresh.

Prep for a Memorable Outing

The perfect beach day starts with a little planning. Select comfortable folding beach chairs, and bring supplies to stay safe from the sun’s UV rays. Add a good towel and some snacks, and make sure you have ample water ready.

With the right gear, you’ll have everything you need for a relaxing day at the beach.





