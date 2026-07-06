Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responds to Two Major Structural Fires Sunday

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to two major structural fires on Sunday, July 5, with second alarms called at both scenes after crews reported heavy smoke and visible flames.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Coppin Road home heavily damaged

The first fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at a residence on Coppin Road.

Fire crews responding to the call could see a large plume of black smoke from Highway 61 near Thunder Bay International Airport. Due to the severity of the smoke conditions, crews requested a second alarm, bringing two additional pumpers and an aerial ladder to the scene, along with the four pumpers and command unit already en route.

When the first pumper arrived, the officer reported heavy smoke and flames coming from three sides of the home.

The homeowners had safely evacuated before crews arrived and confirmed that no other occupants or pets were inside.

Multiple fire crews worked to bring the blaze under control and extinguish the fire. The home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.

Second fire reported on Dease Street

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to a second structural fire at about 5 p.m. at a Dease Street address.

Responding crews again observed significant smoke from a distance, leading to a second alarm being requested.

Firefighters arrived to find an exterior balcony area fully involved in fire. Crews quickly applied water to the exterior before moving to an interior attack and extinguishing the blaze.

The second floor of the residence sustained smoke and fire damage. Other areas of the home also received some water damage.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported at either incident.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, and to practise a home evacuation plan with everyone in the household.

Fire safety reminder

Working smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms are required outside sleeping areas in homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces or attached garages.

Families should also know two ways out of every room, choose a safe meeting place outside and call 911 from a safe location.