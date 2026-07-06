North Star Air Begins Fort Frances–Thunder Bay Service Today

FORT FRANCES — Scheduled passenger air service returns to Fort Frances today as Thunder Bay-based North Star Air begins flights linking the Rainy River District with Thunder Bay.

The new route launches today, Monday, July 6, with three weekly flights between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, restoring an important regional transportation connection for residents, businesses, students, medical travellers, Indigenous communities and the tourism sector.

Flights restore a key Northwestern Ontario travel link

The new service begins after Fort Frances, Kenora and Dryden lost scheduled passenger air service when Bearskin Airlines withdrew from those airports in 2024.

North Star Air’s Fort Frances route will operate three days a week, with flights to Thunder Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and return service on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For Fort Frances and the broader Rainy River District, the return of air service reduces isolation and provides another option for regional travel, especially when highway conditions, winter weather or long driving distances make ground travel difficult.

The route also strengthens Thunder Bay’s role as the aviation hub for Northwestern Ontario.

Community support behind the launch

The Town of Fort Frances and North Star Air signed an agreement that includes $500,000 to help offset possible operating losses over the first two years, along with marketing support for the route.

North Star Air vice-president Tom Meilleur said the long-term success of the service will depend on community use. Speaking during a June launch event in Fort Frances, Meilleur said the more the service is used, the stronger it becomes, adding that when people fly, the whole community benefits.

Reported one-way fares are expected to range from $450 to $799, with an introductory $300 fare during the first week of service.

Why the route matters locally

A scheduled flight to Thunder Bay can make a major difference for people travelling for specialist medical appointments, court and government services, education, sports, business meetings and family visits.

For the tourism sector, Fort Frances is a border community opposite International Falls, Minn., and a gateway to Rainy Lake and the borderland tourism economy. Reliable air access can help move visitors, workers and business travellers through Northwestern Ontario while keeping more travel connected through a regional carrier.

For Thunder Bay, the new service supports passenger movement through Thunder Bay International Airport and reinforces the city’s role as a connection point for the Northwest.

North Star Air’s northern network

North Star Air is already a major northern carrier. The company says its scheduled passenger service connects 12 Northern Indigenous communities with Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay, linking residents to health care, education, family travel and essential services.

North Star Air connects more than 54 remote communities, employs more than 300 people and has returned $12 million to its 12 First Nation partners. The company’s fleet includes aircraft suited to northern conditions and short gravel runways.

Passenger uptake will determine long-term success

The return of service is an important first step, but the future of the route will depend on consistent passenger demand.

For Fort Frances, Rainy River District and nearby First Nations, the message from the launch is clear: the flights are now available, and regular use will be key to keeping the service sustainable.

Travellers can book through North Star Air’s reservation system or contact the airline at 1-844-633-6294. North Star Air lists its reservations contact number and email through its official website.