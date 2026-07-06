Kenora OPP Issue Cottage Fire Safety Reminder After Two Island Fires

KENORA — Kenora OPP are urging cottage owners and visitors to take fire safety seriously after officers responded to two recent cottage fires on Coney Island and Scotty’s Island.

Police say the start of cottage season brings more people back to seasonal properties, increasing the risk of fires, especially in remote or island locations where access challenges can delay emergency response.

Island and remote properties face added fire risks

Cottages on islands or remote waterfront properties can be harder for firefighters and emergency responders to reach quickly. That makes prevention, early detection and basic fire-suppression equipment especially important.

Kenora OPP are encouraging property owners to make sure heating appliances, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and fire-prevention tools are properly maintained and working throughout the summer season.

Fire safety steps for cottage owners

Cottage owners and guests are reminded to install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Alarms should be checked regularly and batteries replaced as needed.

Wood stoves, sauna heaters and other heating appliances should be clean, well maintained and used safely. Chimneys and vents should be clear, and heating equipment should not be left running unattended.

Flammable materials should be kept away from stoves, heaters, candles and open flames.

Water pumps, hoses and fire extinguishers should be easy to access and in good working condition. On island properties, these tools can be critical while waiting for emergency responders.

Ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves or outdoor fire pits should be placed in a metal container with a lid and stored outside, away from buildings, decks and combustible materials.

Chimneys, vents and heating appliances should be inspected regularly by qualified technicians.

Responsible fire prevention protects people and property

Kenora OPP say fire safety is especially important during busy summer months when cottages, camps and seasonal properties see more use by families, visitors and renters.

A small fire can spread quickly in dry conditions or where buildings are surrounded by trees, brush, docks, fuel storage, propane tanks or other combustible materials.

The safety message is also important across Northwestern Ontario, where many cottages are located on lakes, islands or rural roads with limited access.

No charges announced

Police have not announced any charges connected to the two fires. Anyone with concerns about fire hazards or unsafe activity is asked to contact the Kenora OPP Detachment.

In an emergency, call 911.