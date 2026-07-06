Kenora OPP Seek Public’s Help After Copper Wire Theft Near Transmitter Road

KENORA — Ontario Provincial Police are asking for public assistance as they investigate a copper wire theft that damaged communication lines near the rail tracks in the area of 600 Transmitter Road.

Kenora OPP say Bell Canada workers discovered the damage on June 19, 2026, after receiving a service disruption alert earlier that morning.

Cutting tool found lodged in cable

Police say Bell workers attended the area and found sections of copper line had been cut. A cutting tool believed to belong to the suspect was still lodged in the cable.

Workers also found multiple cut ends along the line and a damaged transformer. Police say evidence suggests additional wire may have been taken over a longer period, with the most recent cut triggering the service alert.

Kenora OPP officers attended the scene, and the OPP Identification Unit processed the area. The tool left behind was seized and swabbed for DNA as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police ask public to report suspicious activity

Kenora OPP are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity near Transmitter Road or the nearby rail line to contact police.

Investigators are also asking to hear from anyone with information related to copper wire thefts in the area.

Copper wire theft can cause service disruptions, damage critical infrastructure and create safety risks for workers, residents and emergency communications.

Legal context: theft and mischief

Theft is addressed under section 322 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which applies when a person fraudulently and without colour of right takes or converts property with intent to deprive the owner of it, either temporarily or permanently. Penalties depend partly on the value of the property and how the Crown proceeds.

Mischief is addressed under section 430 of the Criminal Code. The offence can include wilfully destroying or damaging property, rendering property useless or inoperative, or interfering with the lawful use or operation of property. In cases involving communications infrastructure, the damage and service disruption can be significant factors considered by police and the courts.

For theft over $5,000, section 334 of the Criminal Code provides for a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment. Theft under $5,000 can proceed either by indictment, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Regional impact

Copper wire theft is not a victimless property crime. In Northwestern Ontario, damaged communications infrastructure can affect homes, businesses, rail corridors, public safety systems and emergency response.

For communities such as Kenora and nearby rural areas, service disruptions can have broader consequences, especially where backup options are limited.

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).