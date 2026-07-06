Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Alert has ended.

At 3:46 PM CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Take cover immediately in a basement, interior room, or a sturdy shelter when threatening weather approaches. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

If you are out on the water when threatening weather approaches, return to shore and seek shelter, if possible. Otherwise, move away from the path of the tornado to escape. Wear your lifejacket, lie face down and protect your head.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado warnings are issued when a thunderstorm is producing or is likely to produce a tornado. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #ONStorm. For more information: ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.