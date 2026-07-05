Thunder Bay Police Investigating Canada Day Assault

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a Canada Day assault that may have been racially motivated.

Police say they are aware of social media posts and comments about the incident.

Assault reported near Villa and Cumberland

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were called to the Villa Street and Cumberland Street North area just after 12:45 p.m. on July 1, 2026, following reports that an assault was taking place.

Police located one suspect at the scene. The person was arrested and charged with assault.

A victim was treated by Superior North EMS and transported to hospital for further treatment. Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigation remains ongoing

Thunder Bay Police say the investigation is continuing and no further information is available at this time.

The service says every person has the right to feel safe in the community. Police add they remain committed to investigating any allegation or report that a person has been targeted because of hate or bias.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.