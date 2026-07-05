THUNDER BAY — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting 74 active wildland fires in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region as of the early evening of July 4, 2026.

The update, issued at 18:24 CDT, confirms three new wildland fires in the region.

Of the 74 active fires, 17 are not under control, four are being held, eight are under control, and 45 are being observed.

Three New Fires Confirmed July 4

Nipigon 25 — NIP025

Nipigon 25 is located on a peninsula at the south end of Lake Nipigon, about 57 kilometres west of Beardmore. The fire is 0.5 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 24 — NIP024

Nipigon 24 is located in Livingstone Point Provincial Park, near the eastern shore of Lake Nipigon, about 37 kilometres north of Beardmore. The fire is 0.3 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 23 — NIP023

Nipigon 23 is located next to Black Sturgeon Road, about 42 kilometres northwest of Nipigon. The fire is 0.1 hectaresand is under control.

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 14 Near Byers Lake

Fort Frances 14 — FOR014 remains a major fire of concern in the Northwest Region.

The fire is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala, near Byers Lake.

There are now 14 crews and five helicopters assigned to the fire. Two additional heavy helicopters are expected to join the firefighting effort on Sunday.

A drying trend is continuing in the area, and fire operations staff are watching for increased fire behaviour as forest fuels dry out.

The fire has been re-mapped to a more accurate and smaller size of 1,480 hectares. It remains not under control.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Complex

Additional crews have been added to firefighting operations around Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, eight fire management personnel, three helicopters, and two fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation fire cluster.

Fair weather over the weekend may lead to increased fire behaviour as forest fuels dry. Smoke may be visible in the community.

Nipigon 16 — NIP016 remains 1,474.2 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 12 — NIP012 is located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and is now measured at 2,119 hectares.

Three other active fires remain in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation:

Nipigon 13 — NIP013: not under control, re-mapped to 298 hectares

not under control, re-mapped to Nipigon 14 — NIP014: not under control at two hectares

not under control at Nipigon 15 — NIP015: not under control at 0.1 hectares

NOTAM in Place Near Nipigon 16

A NOTAM remains in place in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is in addition to the standard airspace restrictions around active forest fires. Under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations, the airspace within five nautical miles of an active forest fire, up to 3,000 feet above ground level, is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the Weather and NOTAM tab before flight planning near forest fire areas.

Sioux Lookout 21 Near Wunnumin Lake First Nation

FireRanger crews continue work on Sioux Lookout 21 — SLK021, near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

Crews have established hoseline along most of the fire’s northern perimeter.

The fire remains 357 hectares and is not under control. It is located about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

There are six FireRanger crews and three helicopters assigned to the fire.

NOTAM in Place Near Sioux Lookout 21

A NOTAM is also in place in the area of Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

The restriction is in addition to the standard rules limiting airspace around active forest fires to suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check Nav Canada’s flight planning system before entering fire-affected airspace.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard across Northwestern Ontario is updated throughout the day through Ontario’s interactive fire map.

The map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region.

Fire danger levels are colour-coded:

Blue: low hazard

low hazard Green: moderate hazard

moderate hazard Yellow: high hazard

high hazard Red: extreme hazard

As of July 4, 2026, at 18:24 CDT, hazard levels continued to vary across the Northwest Region.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that outdoor fire rules remain in effect. People are encouraged to use alternatives such as composting or local landfill services for yard waste and woody debris.

Where outdoor burning is allowed, fires must be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors must have tools and water on site to control the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For current fire information, follow Ontario’s forest fire channels at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.