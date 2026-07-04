Northwest Fire Region Reports 74 Active Wildland Fires, Fort Frances 14 Grows to 1,510 Hectares

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region is reporting 74 active wildland fires as of the early evening of July 3, with fire crews responding to new starts near Atikokan, Armstrong, Fort Frances and Beardmore.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says 19 fires are not under control, two are being held, nine are under control and 44 are being observed. Three fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

Two new fires confirmed July 3

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by 6:05 p.m. CDT on July 3.

Fort Frances 17 is located near Kasakokwog Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, about 15 kilometres south of Atikokan. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

Thunder Bay 33 is located near the southern end of Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, about 32 kilometres west-northwest of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

Two additional fires were confirmed during the evening of July 2.

Fort Frances 16 is located less than one kilometre west of Highway 502 in the Poulson Lake area, about 31 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held.

Nipigon 22 is located near the eastern shore of Lake Nipigon near Littlelake River, about 17 kilometres northwest of Beardmore. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Complex remains a fire of note

The Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster of fires remains under active response.

Nine FireRanger crews, eight fire management personnel, four helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the cluster.

Nipigon 16 is listed at 1,474.2 hectares and remains not under control. Officials say observed fire behaviour has been low because of recent wet weather.

Nipigon 12, located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, is now listed at 2,119 hectares.

Three other active fires remain in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 is not under control at 298 hectares. Nipigon 14 is not under control at two hectares. Nipigon 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

A NOTAM remains in effect in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

Fort Frances 14 sees higher fire behaviour

Fort Frances 14 is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

Officials say drying conditions led to higher fire behaviour today. The fire received air attack from AT-802 aircraft and CL-415 waterbombers to help reduce fire behaviour for FireRanger crews working on the ground.

The fire is now listed at 1,510 hectares and remains not under control.

Sioux Lookout 21 remains active near Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 remains at 357 hectares and is not under control.

The fire is located about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport. Nearby weather stations recorded three to eight millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.

Crews have established hose line along most of the fire’s northern perimeter. Six FireRanger crews and three helicopters are assigned to the fire.

A NOTAM remains in effect in the area of Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

Airspace restrictions remain in effect near active fires

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs near Nipigon 16 and Sioux Lookout 21 are in addition to standard airspace restrictions around active forest fires.

Under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations, airspace around active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab before flying.

Regional impact across Northwestern Ontario

The July 3 fire update highlights continued wildfire pressure across Northwestern Ontario, including near remote First Nations, provincial parks, highways and northern transportation routes.

Fire activity near Kasabonika Lake First Nation and Wunnumin Lake First Nation remains especially significant because air access is critical for moving residents, emergency crews, supplies and medical support.

For communities such as Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Atikokan, Armstrong, Fort Frances, Beardmore and Upsala, wildfire activity can also mean smoke impacts, increased aircraft movement, road or park access concerns and pressure on emergency-response partners.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding the public to follow outdoor burning rules. Residents are encouraged to compost yard waste or use local landfill options instead of burning woody debris.

Where burning is allowed, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have adequate tools and water available at the site.

Residents within municipal boundaries must check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any outdoor fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For current fire information and prevention tips, follow Ontario Forest Fires on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.