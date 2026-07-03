THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts Friday under mostly cloudy skies with a mild and damp early morning feel. At 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature was 16.2°C, with humidity at 91 percent and light west winds. The day will stay mostly cloudy, but temperatures will climb to 27°C, with a humidex near 30 and a very high UV index.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay was reporting mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 16.2°C. The dew point was 14.8°C, with humidity at 91 percent, making the morning feel moist and mild.

Winds were light from the west at 4 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.5 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel closer to 30°C. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection remains important even with cloud cover.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies and a low of 13°C.

Saturday, July 4: Conditions improve, with skies clearing in the morning. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex near 26. Saturday night will be clear and cooler, with a low of 9°C.

Sunday, July 5: A bright summer day is ahead, with sunny skies and a high of 25°C. Sunday night stays clear, with another cool low of 9°C.

Monday, July 6: The sunshine continues, with a high near 26°C. Monday night will be clear and milder, with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today calls for lightweight summer clothing, but a light layer may still be useful early this morning or later tonight. Even with mainly cloudy skies, the UV index is very high, so wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you are outdoors.

For the weekend, plan for pleasant summer weather. Saturday and Sunday look good for outdoor activities, though evenings will cool down quickly, especially with lows near 9°C.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay can experience very high UV levels even on cloudy days. Thin or broken cloud cover can still allow strong ultraviolet radiation through, so sun protection matters even when the sky does not look fully sunny.