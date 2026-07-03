Fort Frances weather for July 3, 2026: cool and damp at 12°C early, warming to 24°C with a 30% chance of showers, thunderstorm risk, humidex 29, and very high UV.

Fort Frances begins Friday with a cool and very humid morning, sitting near 12°C at 6:00 AM CDT. While the observed sky condition was not reported, the forecast points to a mix of sun and cloud through the day, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-20s, and the humidex will make it feel closer to 29°C.

Starting Monday, North Star Air starts regular service to Fort Frances from Thunder Bay. For more information visit www.northstarair.ca.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 11.9°C. The dew point was 11.6°C, and humidity was very high at 98 percent, giving the morning a damp feel.

Winds were from the northeast at 7 km/h, and the barometric pressure was 101.6 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h late this afternoon. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Fort Frances will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Northeast winds at 20 km/h will become light this evening. The low will be 17°C.

Saturday, July 4: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will reach 23°C, but the humidex could make it feel closer to 34°C. Saturday night will be cloudy, with a low of 16°C.

Sunday, July 5: The region will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a warmer high of 27°C. Sunday night clears out, with a low of 18°C.

Monday, July 6: A bright summer day is ahead, with sunny skies and a high of 28°C. Monday night will be clear, with a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the morning with a light sweater or jacket, especially with the damp air and temperatures near 12°C. By afternoon, lighter summer clothing should be more comfortable as temperatures climb.

Keep a rain jacket or compact umbrella nearby today and Saturday for afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. With the UV index at 8, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are strongly recommended, even when clouds are around.

Weather Trivia

High humidity can make temperatures feel much warmer than the thermometer suggests. That is why Saturday’s high of 23°C could feel much hotter, with a humidex near 34°C, especially if the air stays moist and winds remain light.