Thunder Bay OPP Charge Driver with Impaired Operation in Highway 61 Construction Zone

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle in a construction zone south of the Thunder Bay airport.

Thunder Bay OPP say the calls came in on June 24, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m. The reports involved a possible impaired driver on Highway 61, in the active construction zone.

Police stop vehicle after 911 calls

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene for impaired operation.

As a result of the investigation, Lawrence BRAY, 48, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Impaired operation

Dangerous operation

Impaired operation — blood alcohol concentration over 80

The accused received an immediate 90-day driver’s licence suspension. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

BRAY was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Thunder Bay Ontario Court of Justice on August 19, 2026.

OPP urge public to report impaired driving

The OPP says road safety remains a priority, especially in construction zones where workers, drivers and passengers face added risks.

Members of the public are urged to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Reports of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

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Tags: Thunder Bay OPP, Highway 61, impaired driving, dangerous driving, Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay crime news, construction zone safety, local news