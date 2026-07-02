Thunder Bay grocery deals July 2 to 8: best buys, stock-up picks and local food savings

THUNDER BAY — The best grocery value in Thunder Bay this week is in summer produce, pork, basic pantry items, bread, rice, frozen meal helpers and select local-food options. Shoppers should watch membership pricing, app-only offers and quantity limits, and should confirm shelf tags before checkout because some flyers are regional.

Best deals to build the week around

The strongest week-long plan is simple: buy low-cost produce first, add one or two proteins, then use pantry staples to stretch meals.

Skaf’s Just Basics has several 99-cent and $1.99 basics, including Kraft Dinner, canned soups, corn, avocados and canned tuna.

Giant Tiger is strong for small baskets under $5, especially English cucumber, blackberries, clementines, crackers and pasta sauce. Walmart is useful for cucumbers, watermelon, avocados, romaine and strawberries.

Metro has good fresh pork chops and fruit. Superstore has bread, cherries, Roma tomatoes, basmati rice and ad matching.

For households driving in from rural communities, First Nations or smaller centres in Northwestern Ontario, the best savings may come from making fewer stops.

Bring a cooler, compare flyers before leaving home and use price matching where available, especially at Real Canadian Superstore, which advertises ad matching when shoppers show a lower advertised price, subject to conditions.

FreshCo: strong flyer prices

FreshCo’s Ontario flyer shows several appealing prices, including fresh boneless pork loin at $2 a pound, pineapple or strawberries at $2, mini seedless cucumbers or peppers at $2, white or whole wheat bread or bagels at $2, and sour cream, yogurt and selected snacks at $2.

The same flyer also lists avocados at $1.77 for a five-pack, cauliflower at $1.77, tomatoes on the vine at $1.88 a pound, yellow-flesh peaches at $1.97 a pound and organic blueberries at $2.99. However, because the flyer excludes Thunder Bay, treat these as a watch list only and confirm locally before planning a trip.

Best use: check the FreshCo app for the Thunder Bay store. If the prices are honoured locally, pork loin, avocados, cauliflower, cucumbers and bread would be stock-up items.

Safeway: two grocery stores, with regional flyer deals to verify

Safeway has two Thunder Bay grocery locations to keep in mind: Arthur Street and Dawson Road.

The regional Sobeys/Safeway flyer for July 2 to 8 lists fresh lean ground beef at $6.44 a pound, red seedless grapes at $3.44 a pound, broccoli crowns at $2.44 a pound, Classico pasta sauce at $2.97 and Purex bathroom tissue at $11.99. It also promotes a Scene+ member day on Tuesday, July 7.

Thunder Bay shoppers should verify these offers at the Arthur Street or Dawson Road store before building a full grocery trip around them.

Best use: Safeway makes the most sense this week if you are already collecting Scene+ points or need a nearby stop. Grapes, broccoli and pasta sauce are the most practical flyer picks.

Walmart: produce and lunch basics lead the flyer

Walmart’s best deals are easy to build meals around: mini cucumbers at $1.94, large seedless watermelon at $4.98, avocados at 98 cents, romaine hearts at $3.97 for a three-pack and Maple Leaf bacon at $3.97. Strawberries are listed at $3.44, broccoli stalks at $2.74, cauliflower at $3.76, rainbow peppers at $3.98 and Country Harvest farmhouse bread at $3.67.

Best use: Walmart is a strong produce stop this week. A budget basket of cucumbers, watermelon, avocados, romaine, strawberries and bread can support salads, lunches and snacks without adding much prep time.

Giant Tiger: small-basket value under $5

Giant Tiger’s Ontario flyer is useful for shoppers trying to avoid large bulk purchases.

The best grocery picks include English cucumber at 77 cents, blackberries at $1.44, clementines at $2.88 for two pounds, Christie crackers at $1.77, Lay’s chips at $2.97, Chapmans ice cream sandwiches at $4.97, Beatrice chocolate milk at $1.37 and Taylor Farms salad kits at $3.97.

There are also pantry and convenience buys, including Kraft Dinner at $1.25, applesauce at $1.97, Jell-O at two for $2, Classico pasta sauce at $2.97, Pillers meat sticks at $5.97 and Royale bathroom tissue at $5.99.

Best use: Giant Tiger is a good one-bag stop for seniors, students and smaller households. The cucumber, berries, crackers, pasta sauce and applesauce are practical buys.

Metro: pork chops, fruit and meal builders

Metro’s July 2 to 8 flyer has fresh pork loin chops at $2.49 a pound, fresh store-made sausage at $3.99 a pound, lean ground beef or fresh ground chicken or turkey at $5.44 a pound, large tree-ripened peaches at $2.99 a pound, local field strawberries at $3.99 per litre and avocados at 99 cents each. The flyer also lists Classico pasta sauce at $2.99, crackers and cookies at $2.22 and Coca-Cola or Pepsi soft drinks at $7.49 with points.

For pantry stretching, Metro also has Campbell’s broth or soups at $2.22 and selected Campbell’s Chunky or Habitants soup at $2.99.

Best use: Metro is a strong stop for pork chops, peaches, strawberries and soup. Pork chops can be cooked once and used for dinner, sandwiches and fried rice.

Real Canadian Superstore: bread, rice, tomatoes and ad matching

Real Canadian Superstore’s best value is in basics. The flyer shows in-store bakery French or Italian bread at $1.50, Dempster’s tortillas at $2, red cherries at $1.99 a pound, strawberries at $3.50, butter at $4.99, Janes chicken at $5.99, Roma tomatoes at $1.92 a pound and Tilda basmati rice, 10 pounds, at $13.

The Superstore ad-match offer is worth using this week, especially if you can show a lower advertised price for produce or pantry staples. Conditions apply, including limits and competitor rules.

Best use: Superstore is the stock-up stop for bread, tortillas, tomatoes, cherries and rice. The rice deal is especially useful for larger households.

Skaf’s Just Basics: local independent with 99-cent and $2.99 staples

Skaf’s Just Basics has one of the most useful local flyers this week, running July 2 to 8.

The standout buys include Kraft Dinner, Campbell’s soup, Aylmer soup, Tim Hortons soup, Gatorade or Powerade, Stove Top, gravy mixes, canned mushrooms, instant noodles and rice sides at 99 cents. Produce deals include lemons or limes at two for 99 cents, corn at two for 99 cents, kiwi at 99 cents, mangoes at 99 cents, seedless cucumbers or green onions at 99 cents, jumbo yellow onions at 99 cents a pound and avocados at 99 cents.

Other practical Skaf’s buys include Clover Leaf light tuna at $1.99, broccoli at $2.99 a pound, Compliments wieners at $2.99, waffles at $2.99, Catelli pasta at $2.99, Campbell’s broth at $2.99 and frozen Best Buy chicken strips, nuggets or burgers at $10.

Best use: Skaf’s is the best “fill the pantry” stop this week. Use the 99-cent items carefully: they are useful as backup meals, but fresh produce and protein should still anchor the week.

Superior Seasons: local food value, not a conventional flyer

Superior Seasons is not a regular discount flyer. It is Thunder Bay’s online farmers market, with online ordering, food box options and local and regional vendors.

The product page includes local, regional and producer listings, and currently shows an “On Sale” section including Belluz Farms short green snacking cucumbers. Prices and availability depend on the selected distribution day and producer inventory.

Best use: use Superior Seasons for freshness and local impact. Buy local cucumbers, greens, eggs, seasonal vegetables or preserves, then pair them with flyer staples such as Superstore rice, Metro pork chops or Skaf’s pantry items.

George’s Market: check the newsletter and in-store specials

George’s Market is a Thunder Bay independent grocer on Balsam Street, with weekly specials promoted through its Monday email newsletter. Its public website promotes groceries, butcher items, bakery products, delivery, freezer fillers and local suppliers.

Public social-media listings for this week point to George’s Market specials including large cauliflower at $2.99, pork back ribs at $3.99 a pound and Canadian whole pork tenderloin at $3.99 a pound. Because George’s posts weekly specials primarily through its newsletter and in-store channels, shoppers should confirm prices before heading out.

Best use: George’s is worth checking for butcher-counter value. If back ribs and pork tenderloin are available at $3.99 a pound, they are among the better local protein buys this week.

Local farmers markets: freshness, value and local food security

Thunder Bay Country Market is open year-round Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CLE Grounds in the Dove Building, 425 Northern Ave. The market’s “make it, bake it, grow it” model means grocery dollars go directly to local small businesses and producers.

Farmers markets may not always beat chain-store flyer prices on every item, but they can be the better value for freshness, local greens, baked goods, eggs, preserves, seasonal vegetables and smaller quantities. Ask vendors what is most plentiful this week, and watch for “seconds” or bulk produce if you plan to freeze, pickle or batch-cook.

What to stock up on this week

Stock up on pork where prices are strongest: Metro pork chops, George’s pork tenderloin or back ribs if confirmed, and FreshCo pork loin only if the Thunder Bay store verifies the flyer price. For produce, focus on cucumbers, corn, avocados, strawberries, cherries, tomatoes, peaches and watermelon. For pantry stretching, the best buys are Superstore bread, tortillas and basmati rice; Skaf’s soups, Kraft Dinner, tuna and pasta; and Giant Tiger crackers, applesauce and pasta sauce.

Avoid overbuying soft fruit unless you have a plan. Strawberries, peaches and cherries are good buys this week, but savings disappear if they spoil. Wash what you will eat, freeze extra berries on a tray, and use softer fruit in smoothies, oatmeal or baking.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Build meals around one protein, one starch and one seasonal vegetable. Pork chops with corn and cucumber salad can become sandwiches the next day. Rice with tomatoes, tuna and greens can become a lunch bowl. Bread, peanut butter, fruit and cucumbers can cover several low-cost lunches.

Use one store for bulk savings and one local stop for freshness. For example, buy rice, bread and tomatoes at Superstore, then add local cucumbers or greens from Superior Seasons or Thunder Bay Country Market. Or use Skaf’s for pantry staples and George’s for a confirmed butcher special.

Do not chase points unless the item is already on your list. Scene+, PC Optimum and Moi offers can help, but loyalty points do not save money if they push shoppers into buying food they will not use.

For larger families or shoppers travelling from outside Thunder Bay, bring a cooler and shop in a route: one discount stop, one produce or local-food stop, and one price-match stop. That saves fuel, time and spoilage risk.

The bottom line

The best Thunder Bay grocery strategy for July 2 to 8 is to buy produce aggressively, stock up on rice, bread and pantry basics, and choose protein carefully. Skaf’s is strong for 99-cent and $2.99 basics. Giant Tiger is best for small baskets.

Walmart is useful for summer produce. Metro has good pork and fruit. Superstore is strong on bread, tomatoes, cherries, rice and ad matching. Safeway should be checked at its two Thunder Bay grocery locations. Superior Seasons, George’s Market and Thunder Bay Country Market are the local-food stops that can add freshness while keeping dollars in the regional economy.