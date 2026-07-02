2026 Wildfire Update: 76 Active Fires Burning in Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reports 76 active wildland fires in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region as of the evening of July 1, 2026.

The July 1 update, issued at 18:25 CDT, confirms four new fires by early evening, along with two additional fires that were confirmed late on June 30 after the previous report.

Of the 76 active fires, 31 are not under control, two are being held, five are under control, and 40 are being observed. One fire was called out over the past 24 hours.

Four New Fires Confirmed July 1

Sioux Lookout 57 — SLK057

Sioux Lookout 57 is located about 41 kilometres east of Pickle Lake. The fire is five hectares and is not under control.

Thunder Bay 32 — THU032

Thunder Bay 32 is burning west of Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, about 42 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. The fire is 0.5 hectares and is not under control.

Thunder Bay 31 — THU031

Thunder Bay 31 is located east of Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, about 32 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. The fire is 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 21 — NIP021

Nipigon 21 is located about 58 kilometres east-southeast of Webequie First Nation in the Far North. The fire is five hectares and is being observed.

Two Additional Fires Confirmed Late June 30

Fort Frances 15 — FOR015

Fort Frances 15 is located near Olifaunt Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, about 28 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. The fire is 10 hectares and is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 56 — SLK056

Sioux Lookout 56 is in a remote area about 84 kilometres northeast of Pickle Lake. The fire is 43 hectares and is being observed.

Fires of Note

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Complex

Fire crews, aircraft and fire management staff remain assigned to the cluster of fires near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says nine FireRanger crews, eight fire management personnel, four helicopters, and one fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation cluster. More FireRanger crews are expected to join the firefighting effort in the coming days.

Nipigon 16 — NIP016 has been re-mapped to a more accurate size of 1,474.2 hectares. The fire remains not under control.

Fire behaviour has been reduced after 9.4 millimetres of rainfall fell over a 24-hour period on June 30. No overnight rain was recorded on July 1.

Nipigon 12 — NIP012 is located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and is currently measured at 965 hectares.

Three other active fires remain in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation:

Nipigon 13 — NIP013: not under control, re-mapped to 298 hectares

not under control, re-mapped to Nipigon 14 — NIP014: not under control at two hectares

not under control at Nipigon 15 — NIP015: not under control at 0.1 hectares

NOTAM in Place Near Nipigon 16

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, is in place in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This restriction is in addition to the standard airspace rules around active forest fires. Under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations, airspace within five nautical miles of an active forest fire, up to 3,000 feet above ground level, is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the Weather and NOTAM tab before flying.

Fort Frances 14 Grows Quickly Near Byers Lake

Fort Frances 14 — FOR014 is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala, near Byers Lake.

The fire was discovered late on June 30. High winds and dry conditions pushed rapid growth, and the fire is now listed at 1,510 hectares.

Waterbombers were active on the fire on July 1. Crews are being mobilized to begin fire suppression at the earliest opportunity.

Sioux Lookout 21 Near Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 — SLK021 remains 357 hectares and is not under control.

The fire is located about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress. Crews have encircled a spot fire west of SLK021 with hoseline and are building more hoseline along the fire’s western perimeter, closest to the community.

There are six FireRanger crews and three helicopters assigned to SLK021.

NOTAM in Place Near Sioux Lookout 21

A NOTAM is also in place in the area of Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

This is in addition to the standard airspace restrictions around active forest fires. Only authorized forest fire suppression aircraft are permitted within five nautical miles of an active fire, up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check Nav Canada’s flight planning system before entering any fire-affected airspace.

Regional Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard across Northwest Ontario is updated throughout the day using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region.

Residents can view current fire danger ratings through Ontario’s interactive fire map.

The map uses colour-coded hazard levels:

Blue: low hazard

low hazard Green: moderate hazard

moderate hazard Yellow: high hazard

high hazard Red: extreme hazard

As of July 1, 2026, at 18:17 CDT, fire danger ratings continued to vary across the region.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents to avoid outdoor burning when possible. Alternatives such as composting or using local landfill services are encouraged for yard waste and woody debris.

Where burning is allowed, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors must have enough tools and water on site to control the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for local burning restrictions or permit requirements.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For updates, follow Ontario’s forest fire information channels at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.