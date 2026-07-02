Thunder Bay weather for July 2, 2026: cool 12°C morning, warming to 29°C with humidex 32, very high UV, gusty west winds to 50 km/h

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay starts Thursday with a cool and damp early morning, but the day is heading toward summer heat. At 5:00 AM EDT, the temperature was 12.4°C under mainly clear skies, with very high humidity and light west winds. By afternoon, the city is expected to climb to 29°C, with a humidex of 32 and a very high UV index.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay was reporting mainly clear skies and a temperature of 12.4°C. The dew point was 12.1°C, with humidity at 98 percent, giving the morning a damp, cool feel.

Winds were light from the west at 5 km/h, visibility was 24 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become stronger this morning, shifting to west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will reach 29°C, with a humidex of 32. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies. West winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will become light this evening. The overnight low will be 15°C.

Friday, July 3: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 30. The UV index remains 8, or very high. Friday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Saturday, July 4: The city will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 25°C. Saturday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Sunday, July 5: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 26°C. Sunday night carries another 30 percent chance of showers, with a low near 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the morning with a light sweater or jacket, especially if you are heading out early. By afternoon, switch to lightweight summer clothing as temperatures climb close to 30°C.

With the UV index at 8, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are strongly recommended. The gusty west wind may make open areas, construction zones, and exposed roads feel breezy, so secure light outdoor items.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay can see big temperature swings in summer. A cool morning near Lake Superior can quickly turn into a hot afternoon when sunshine and west winds help push warmer inland air into the city.