Free Waverley Park Summer Concert Series Returns July 6

THUNDER BAY — A popular summer tradition returns to one of Thunder Bay’s most historic green spaces this July, as the Coalition for Waverley Park launches the 2026 Waverley Park Summer Concert Series.

Weekly Monday Night Concerts at the Waverley Park Bandshell

The free concert series begins Monday, July 6, and continues every Monday evening through Aug. 24 at the Waverley Park bandshell. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The series offers family-friendly entertainment and showcases local musical talent throughout July and August. This year’s lineup includes Rodney Brown & Friends, The Sibley Strings Quartet, Southern Comfort, and KT & The Rhythm Aces, along with other local performers.

Community Support for Local Music

The Waverley Park Summer Concert Series is supported by the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Musicians’ Association.

Organizers say the weekly concerts are designed to bring residents together, encourage community use of Waverley Park and highlight the strength of Thunder Bay’s local music scene.

Celebrating a Historic Thunder Bay Park

The Coalition for Waverley Park is a non-profit organization that advocates for the preservation of the park and promotes public appreciation of its natural beauty.

Waverley Park is recognized as Ontario’s second-oldest heritage park and remains an important public gathering place in Thunder Bay. Its long history, central location and bandshell make it a fitting home for one of the city’s regular summer concert traditions.