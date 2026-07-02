July 2, 2026: Fort Frances Weather Focus — Damp 15°C Start Before a Warm, Cloudy Day

Fort Frances begins Thursday with a mild, damp early morning. At 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature was 14.9°C, with humidity at 94 percent and a west-northwest wind at 12 km/h. The official observing station listed the sky condition as not observed, but the day’s forecast points to mainly cloudy skies and warm summer conditions.

If you are wondering why the weather graphic is showing aircraft, it is because on July 6, 2026, North Star Air will start service to Fort Frances.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 14.9°C. The dew point was 13.9°C, keeping the air feeling damp, while the pressure was 101.1 kPa and rising.

Winds were from the west-northwest at 12 km/h. The day will warm quickly despite the grey start, with a forecast high of 26°C and a humidex of 30.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies. Winds will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection is still important even with cloud cover.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Fort Frances will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift from northwest at 20 km/h to northeast at 20 km/h late this evening. The overnight low will be 17°C.

Friday, July 3: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h will become light in the morning. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 31 and a UV index of 8, or very high. Friday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers, and a low of 17°C.

Saturday, July 4: The weekend starts with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 27°C. Saturday night remains unsettled, with cloudy periods, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a low of 15°C.

Sunday, July 5: Fort Frances can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a warmer high near 29°C. Sunday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers, and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light layer if you are heading out early, especially with the damp air and morning breeze. By afternoon, lighter summer clothing should be comfortable as temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

Keep sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat handy because the UV index is very high. For Friday and the weekend, add a rain jacket or compact umbrella, especially with shower chances and a Friday afternoon thunderstorm risk.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances often sees humid summer mornings because of its location near Rainy River and nearby lakes. When dew points climb into the teens, the air can feel damp even before the day heats up.