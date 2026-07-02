July 2, 2026: Northern Ontario Far North Weather Focus — Showers, Cooler Bay Air, and Active Wildfire Conditions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Northern Ontario’s Far North is seeing a split weather pattern today. Inland communities including Martin Falls/Ogoki Post, Neskantaga, and Sandy Lake are dealing with showers and gusty northerly winds, while Kasabonika Lake is cooler with showers tapering this afternoon.

Along the coast, Attawapiskat remains damp with thunderstorm risk, while Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn is much cooler under northerly winds off Hudson Bay.

Today’s Weather Overview

Martin Falls / Ogoki Post

For the Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki forecast area, today will be cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning, then showers beginning during the morning. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west at 20 km/h gusting to 40, then shift north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 30 and a moderate UV index.

Tonight, showers end this evening, with a continued early-evening thunderstorm risk and a low of 13°C. Friday clears in the morning, with a high of 24°C.

Neskantaga / Lansdowne House

Neskantaga shares the same Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki forecast zone, so expect the same unsettled pattern: showers, a thunderstorm risk, shifting gusty winds, and a warm high near 25°C. Tonight remains damp early, then mostly cloudy with a low near 13°C. Friday improves with clearing skies and a high near 24°C.

Kasabonika Lake

For Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika, showers are expected to end this afternoon, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of additional showers. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light late this afternoon. The high will be cooler at 16°C, with a moderate UV index. Tonight stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of early evening showers and a low of 11°C. Friday brings a brighter turn, becoming sunny in the morning with a high of 23°C and humidex near 26.

Sandy Lake

For Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake, today brings showers and a brisk north wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high will reach 17°C, with a moderate UV index. Tonight remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showersthis evening and after midnight. Winds ease overnight, and the low will be 12°C. Friday looks much better, with sunny skies, a high of 24°C, humidex near 25, and a high UV index.

Attawapiskat

Attawapiskat will see showers with a risk of a thunderstorm today. The high will reach 17°C, with a moderate UV index. Tonight remains cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a continued thunderstorm risk this evening. The low drops to 9°C. Friday stays cloudy at first, then clears late in the afternoon, with northwest winds developing and a high near 20°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Fort Severn and Wasaho Cree Nation will be much cooler today. Expect mainly cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon, and a north wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high will only reach 10°C, though the UV index is still rated high. Tonight remains mainly cloudy, with winds easing late and a low near 4°C. Friday clears late in the morning, with a high of 13°C.

Latest Wildland Fire Information

Ontario’s current public forest fire information is reporting 76 active fires in the Northwest Region, with 31 listed as not under control. This remains a rapidly changing fire situation following recent lightning and dry stretches across parts of the region.

The Kasabonika Lake First Nation fire remains a major concern. A recent Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services update reported Nipigon 16 about six kilometres south of the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Airport, remapped at 1,472 hectares and still not under control. The same update reports crews, helicopters, overhead staff, and fixed-wing aircraft assigned to the Kasabonika fire.

Other nearby fires remain important for the region. Nipigon 12, about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, was listed at 1,110 hectares, while Nipigon 13, Nipigon 14, and Nipigon 15 were also listed as not under control. Nipigon 17 was listed as under control.

A NOTAM remains in place near Nipigon 16, and standard airspace restrictions apply around active forest fires. Aircraft not involved in suppression operations should avoid the area; the restricted zone is generally within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around active fires.

Travel, Smoke, and Safety Notes

Showers today may help in some areas, but lightning, shifting winds, and warm inland temperatures can still complicate wildfire response. Remote communities should continue monitoring local leadership updates, Environment Canada forecasts, and Ontario Forest Fires information, especially where smoke, aviation, health travel, or evacuation planning may be affected.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect during Ontario’s fire season. Fires must only be lit where permitted, with proper tools and water available, and residents should check local restrictions before burning. To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE — 310-3473.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For inland communities, choose waterproof outerwear, a hoodie or light jacket, and sturdy footwear for wet ground. For Kasabonika, Sandy Lake, and Attawapiskat, rain gear will be useful through the day.

For Wasaho Cree Nation and Fort Severn, dress warmer than the calendar suggests. A jacket, wind-resistant layer, and hat will help with the cool northerly wind.

Weather Trivia

Far North Ontario can see sharp temperature differences on the same day. Inland communities may climb into the mid-20s, while Hudson Bay coastal communities like Fort Severn can stay near 10°C when cool north winds move in off the water.