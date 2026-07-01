Northwest Fire Region Reports 72 Active Wildland Fires, Kasabonika Complex Remains Not Under Control

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region is reporting 72 active wildland fires as of the early evening of June 30, with new starts confirmed near Perrault Falls, Upsala and Kashabowie and significant fire activity continuing near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported three new wildland fires by 6:24 p.m. CDT. Of the 72 active fires in the region, 30 are not under control, two are being held, four are under control and 36 are being observed. One fire was called out over the past 24 hours.

Three new fires confirmed June 30

Dryden 20 is located near Glider Lake, about 19 kilometres east of Perrault Falls. The fire is 0.2 hectares and is not under control.

Fort Frances 14 is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake. The fire is four hectares and is not under control.

Thunder Bay 30 is located near Huronian Lake, about 28 kilometres west of Kashabowie. The fire is three hectares, is not under control and received air attack from water bombers today.

Reconnaissance flight finds 12 new fires in Sioux Lookout sector

A reconnaissance flight in the far north of the Sioux Lookout sector confirmed 12 additional fire starts during the evening of June 29.

Those fires are all being observed and are located north or northeast of Sachigo Lake or near Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, also known as Big Trout Lake.

The largest of those new fires is Sioux Lookout 49, at 813 hectares, located 62 kilometres northeast of Sachigo Lake. Other notable fires include Sioux Lookout 46, at 442 hectares on the provincial boundary north of Sachigo Lake; Sioux Lookout 51, at 323 hectares north of Big Trout Lake; and Sioux Lookout 52, at 240 hectares north of Big Trout Lake.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Complex remains a fire of note

The Kasabonika Lake First Nation area received overnight rainfall, but fire activity remains a concern.

Nipigon 16 is located about six kilometres south of the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Airport. The fire has been remapped at 1,472 hectares and remains not under control.

Nine FireRanger crews, four overhead staff, four helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Complex. Additional FireRanger crews are expected to join the response tomorrow.

Nipigon 12, located about 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, is currently listed at 1,110 hectares.

Four additional fires are burning in the area surrounding the community. Nipigon 13 is not under control and has been remapped at 298 hectares. Nipigon 14 is not under control at two hectares. Nipigon 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares. Nipigon 17 is under control at 0.7 hectares.

Airspace restrictions in place near Kasabonika and Wunnumin Lake

A NOTAM remains in place in the area of Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

Pilots are reminded that this is in addition to standard airspace restrictions under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

A NOTAM is also in place near Sioux Lookout 21, close to Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

Pilots are asked to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab before flying.

Sioux Lookout 21 remains not under control near Wunnumin Lake

Sioux Lookout 21 remains 357 hectares and is not under control.

The fire is located about nine kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

FireRanger crews are making progress on a spot fire west of Sioux Lookout 21 and are establishing hose line on the west flank of the main fire closest to the community.

Regional impact for Northwestern Ontario

The June 30 update underscores how quickly wildfire conditions can affect remote First Nations, northern transportation, aviation and emergency planning across Northwestern Ontario.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation has already been affected by evacuation operations, with Thunder Bay International Airport being used as a coordination hub for moving community members onward to Toronto. Fire activity near remote airports is especially significant because air travel is often the only reliable way to move people, supplies and emergency responders in and out of northern communities.

For Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Fort Frances and smaller regional communities, wildfire activity can also mean smoke impacts, highway disruptions, increased aircraft activity, pressure on emergency services and the possibility of hosting evacuees.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect across Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

People are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or taking material to a local landfill.

If burning is permitted, fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have adequate tools and water available to control the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries should check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any outdoor fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For updates, prevention tips and current fire information, follow Ontario Forest Fires on social media at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.