On June 13, Indianapolis becomes the next city on one of the country’s most closely watched faith and financial education events. Life Surge (https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Life-Surge) arrives at Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for a structured, full-day gathering built around a conviction that has drawn more than 450,000 ticket buyers across more than 90 events nationwide: faith and financial responsibility belong together. With a speaker roster that includes Tim Tebow, John C. Maxwell, Ed Mylett, and more than a dozen additional voices, the Indianapolis date is shaping up as one of the more notable gatherings for central Indiana’s faith community this year. Crowds at Life Surge events can exceed 5,000 attendees per city.

What Is Life Surge?

Life Surge is a one-day, live Christian event that gathers thousands of people in cities across the country for biblical teaching, practical financial frameworks, and a structured path toward responsible resource-building for Kingdom impact.

A God-First Educational Approach to Faith and Finance

Life Surge has built its entire approach around what it calls the Four W’s of Kingdom impact: Worship, Wisdom, Work, and Wealth. Each pillar draws directly from Scripture. Worship is anchored in John 4:23, Wisdom in Proverbs 4:7, Work in Colossians 3:23, and Wealth in Isaiah 48:17.

Life Surge President Shawn Marcell has consistently communicated that the event does not promise specific financial outcomes or offer shortcuts to wealth. The mission is stated plainly: to inspire, train, and equip people to surge their resources and influence for Kingdom impact. The organization also funded 1.25 million YouVersion Bible downloads in 2025 and has set a goal of 100,000 decisions for Christ in 2026. That broader picture is echoed in independent reviews of Life Surge (https://fscollegian.com/2025/02/review-life-surge/), which examine how the organization’s mission plays out across its national tour, and in firsthand accounts shared on faith-based investing forums (https://www.reddit.com/r/FaithBasedInvesting/comments/1iy0cae/my_review_of_life_surge_event/).

The Indianapolis Speaker Lineup

The Indianapolis event draws a wide-ranging group of voices from the worlds of faith, athletics, business, and media. John C. Maxwell, a bestselling author and one of the most recognized names in leadership development, is confirmed for the program. Tim Tebow, two-time national football champion and a prominent voice in Christian circles, is among the headlining names. Ed Mylett, entrepreneur and host of one of the top-ranked podcasts in the country, rounds out three of the day’s most anticipated speakers.

Christine Caine, the Australian activist, evangelist, and author recognized for her global Christian influence, is also confirmed, as is Sage Steele, host of The Sage Steele Show. The Benham Brothers, recognized as Kingdom entrepreneurs, round out the faith and business contingent. Investor faculty members Ben Sturgill, covering stock market education, and James Smith, covering real estate, bring practical financial instruction to the program. Donnie Bolden Jr., a musician and singer, and Life Surge President Shawn Marcell are also on the program. Christian music icon Natalie Grant is confirmed as the special musical guest. Speaker and artist appearances are subject to change. Footage from past events featuring many of these same speakers is available on the Life Surge YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCozt4Ud7Ld6S8OJATlynHCA).

What Attendees Can Expect

The Indianapolis event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Corteva Coliseum, located at 1202 E. 38th St. The program is structured to address clarity of calling, practical tools for financial stewardship, and a legacy-building orientation grounded in biblical principles. The format is activation-oriented rather than ceremonial, built around practical instruction, biblical frameworks, and clear next steps for those who want to continue their education.

Ample parking is available at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, with costs varying. Bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are not permitted per venue policy. The event operates on a cashless basis, and no outside food or drink is allowed inside, though concessions are available on-site. Life Surge events currently hold a 4.8 rating across Trustpilot and Google Reviews, based on more than 2,600 reviews.

Tickets and Pricing Levels

Tickets are available now at LifeSurge.com, with several pricing levels structured to accommodate a range of attendees. The Standard package is currently priced at $19 during the Surge Week Sale (full price $28), with multi-ticket options available for those purchasing two or more. The Premier package, which includes preferred seating, is $30 during the sale (full price $48), with a multi-ticket rate of $22 each. VIP seating, with priority entry, is available at $55 during the sale (full price $88), with multi-ticket pricing at $45 each.

The Ultimate package, priced at $248, includes the best available seating, priority entry, and photo opportunities with both John C. Maxwell and Tim Tebow. All packages include a Life Surge digital program, a tour lanyard, an Impact Series instant download, and a fresh boxed lunch. Seating within each section is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. For those interested in continuing their education after the event, optional three-day Impact Classes are available through LifeSurge.com/impactclasses. These classes provide introductory instruction in real estate and stock market concepts.

Indianapolis Is the Next Stop

Life Surge welcomed more than 117,000 attendees at its live events in 2025. The June 13 date at Corteva Coliseum is the next chapter in that national story. For people who want a structured, substance-driven environment to think seriously about faith, financial responsibility, and long-term stewardship, the combination of speakers, practical education, and community gathered under one roof makes this a day worth putting on the calendar.

Tickets are available at LifeSurge.com.