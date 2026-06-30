Thunder Bay Police Lay Charges Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service investigation into a reported stolen vehicle has led to an arrest and charges.

Police say officers with the Primary Response Unit began the investigation on June 23, 2026, after receiving a call for service about a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle located same day

Further investigation led officers to locate the stolen vehicle later that same day. Police also identified a suspect connected to the investigation.

On June 24, officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit located and arrested the suspect while conducting patrols as part of Project Support, the Thunder Bay Police downtown core stabilization initiative.

Police say further investigation determined the accused was also connected to another active investigation, resulting in additional charges.

The accused was remanded into custody following a first court appearance.

Charges not detailed in supplied police information

The supplied information does not list the accused person’s name, age, hometown or the specific charges laid.

In stolen vehicle investigations, possible offences may include charges under the Criminal Code of Canada such as theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, or related offences, depending on the facts alleged by police. However, the specific charges in this case should be confirmed through the Thunder Bay Police Service or court records before publication.

Project Support connection

The arrest was made by officers assigned to Project Support, which is focused on increased visibility, public safety and engagement in Thunder Bay’s downtown core.

Thunder Bay Police have said the initiative combines outreach, referrals to support services and enforcement where unlawful activity continues.

Presumption of innocence

No charges have been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.