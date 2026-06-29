Weather Desk Alert: Orange Tornado Watch Issued for Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River are under an Orange Watch – Tornado for Monday, June 29, 2026. The alert carries a high impact level and high forecast confidence, with conditions favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

At 11:00 AM CDT, Fort Frances was already warm and humid at 21.7°C, with a humidex of 28. Pressure was falling at 100.7 kPa, and southeast winds were blowing at 24 km/h, setting the stage for a more active and potentially dangerous afternoon and evening.

Current Conditions

At 11:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances:

Temperature: 21.7°C

Dew point: 17.9°C

Humidity: 79 percent

Wind: Southeast at 24 km/h

Pressure: 100.7 kPa and falling

Humidex: 28

The sky condition was not observed at the reporting station, but the forecast calls for cloudy skies with showers developing this afternoon.

Orange Watch – Tornado

In Effect For

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River – Atikokan

Main Threats

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that may produce:

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h

Hail up to tennis ball size

Torrential downpours of 50 to 100 mm

Possible tornadoes

The greatest risk period is this afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop later today or this evening. Wind and hail are the main threats, but tornadoes are possible. Local rainfall totals of 50 to 100 mm are possible if multiple storms move over the same area.

Today’s Forecast

Fort Frances will remain cloudy, with showers beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Winds will be active, with southeast winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light early this afternoon, then increasing again to southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon.

Today’s high will reach 26°C, but with humidity it will feel closer to 34°C. The UV index is 6, or high.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight brings showers with thunderstorms, ending near midnight. After that, skies remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm overnight.

Expected rainfall tonight is 10 to 20 mm, though stronger storms under the Orange Watch could produce higher localized totals.

Winds will be southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming light after midnight. The overnight low will be a very mild 21°C.

Tuesday and Canada Day Outlook

Tuesday, June 30: Sunny in the morning and early afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Winds become southwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26°C, humidex 29, UV index 8, or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low of 20°C.

Wednesday, July 1: Canada Day is forecast to be sunny and warm, with a high of 29°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of 17°C.

Safety Guidance

If a tornado warning is issued, or if threatening weather approaches, move indoors immediately. Go to the lowest floor, away from windows and outside walls. Safer places include a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary shelters if possible and move to a strong building. If you are on the water, head to shore and seek shelter immediately.

Be alert for warning signs including a roaring sound, funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or rapidly approaching severe weather.

Wardrobe and Preparedness Recommendations

Dress for a warm, humid day, but keep rain gear close. Lightweight clothing, sturdy footwear, and a waterproof jacket are good choices if you must be outside.

Charge your phone, secure loose outdoor items, and make sure your household knows where to shelter if a tornado warning is issued.