June 29, 2026: Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Focus — Orange Alert Issued as Tornado Watch Covers the Region

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under an Orange Alert for a Tornado Watch this Monday, as conditions become favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rain.

As of late morning, the region is already warm and humid, with temperatures near 24°C and a humidex of 30. The atmosphere is becoming increasingly unstable, and the risk for dangerous weather is expected to increase through the afternoon and evening.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 11:00 AM CDT at Rawson Lake, the temperature was 24.1°C. The dew point was 18.3°C, and humidity was 70 percent, making it feel muggy and unstable.

Winds were from the south-southeast at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure was 100.7 kPa and falling, a classic sign that stormy weather is developing.

The current humidex is 30, and today’s forecast high is 26°C, though it may feel closer to 32 with the humidity.

Alert in Effect: Orange Watch – Tornado

An Orange Watch – Tornado has been issued for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

What to expect:

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h

Hail up to tennis ball size

Torrential downpours of 50 to 100 mm

Tornadoes are possible

When:

This afternoon and evening

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms are expected to develop later today or this evening. Wind and hail are the main threats, but tornadoes are possible. Localized flooding is also a concern if multiple storms track over the same area.

Significant damage to homes, infrastructure, trees, and the natural environment is possible.

Safety Information

If threatening weather approaches, or if a tornado warning is issued:

Go indoors immediately

Move to the lowest floor

Stay away from windows and outside walls

Best shelter locations include a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet

If you are in a:

mobile home

vehicle

tent

trailer

or other temporary shelter

leave it and move to a strong building if you can.

If no shelter is available, as a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

If you are on the water, head to shore immediately. Small craft are especially vulnerable in lightning and severe winds.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will strengthen significantly, becoming east 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon, then shifting to south 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High: 26°C

26°C Humidex: 32

32 UV Index: 5 or moderate

Tonight

Showers with thunderstorms are expected tonight.

Local rainfall amounts: 15 to 25 mm

15 to 25 mm Wind: South 40 km/h gusting to 60, becoming light this evening

South 40 km/h gusting to 60, becoming light this evening Low: 20°C

Tuesday, June 30

Conditions improve somewhat, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with a continued risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind: Southwest 30 km/h late in the morning

Southwest 30 km/h late in the morning High: 25°C

25°C Humidex: 27

27 UV Index: 7 or high

Tuesday night will be clear, with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 1

Canada Day currently looks sunny with a high of 26°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today is a day to dress for both heat and severe weather.

Wear:

lightweight, breathable clothing

comfortable shoes

a light rain layer if you must be out

Have ready:

a weather app or alert source

a charged phone

a safe indoor shelter location

an emergency plan, especially if you are working outdoors, travelling, or on the water

If you have patio furniture, boats, loose yard items, or equipment outdoors, secure them before storms develop.

Weather Trivia

Tornado watches are issued when the atmosphere has the right ingredients for tornado-producing storms, including warm humid air, unstable conditions, and stronger winds higher in the atmosphere. A watch does not mean a tornado is happening, but it does mean you should be ready to act quickly if warnings are issued.