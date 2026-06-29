Thunder Bay Police Seize Suspected Fentanyl and Firearm After Memorial Avenue Call

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service investigation has led to the seizure of a revolver-style handgun, more than 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and more than $5,000 in cash.

Police say officers with the Primary Response Unit were called to a business on Memorial Avenue on June 23, 2026, after receiving a call for service involving an individual who may have been in possession of a firearm.

Suspect arrested after search of area

Police say further investigation and a search of the area led officers to identify, locate and arrest a suspect.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit later became involved in the investigation.

A search of the suspect led to the seizure of a 44 caliber Ruger Blackhawk handgun, suspected fentanyl and cash, according to police.

As a result, Jasiah McNicolls, 22, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid;

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.

Police say McNicolls was remanded into custody following a first court appearance and has a future court date.

Legal context on the drug charge

Fentanyl is listed under Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of the fentanyls category. Section 5(2) of the act prohibits possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

If prosecuted by indictment, trafficking or possession for the purpose of trafficking involving a Schedule I or II substance carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Sentencing in drug trafficking cases depends on the facts proven in court, including the substance, quantity, role of the accused, level of organization, prior record and aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Legal context on the firearm and property charges

The charge of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm is generally connected to section 92 of the Criminal Code, which applies when a person is alleged to possess a firearm knowing they are not authorized to do so. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison if there is a conviction.

Careless storage of a firearm is addressed under section 86 of the Criminal Code. It applies to the careless use, carrying, handling, shipping, transport or storage of firearms, prohibited weapons, restricted weapons, prohibited devices or ammunition, or storage without reasonable precautions for safety. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is two years for a first offence and five years for a subsequent offence; it may also proceed by summary conviction.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm is addressed under section 91 of the Criminal Code. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison; it can also proceed by summary conviction.

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm is addressed under section 95 of the Criminal Code. That section applies to possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, or an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, without the required authorization, licence and registration. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 14 years in prison; it can also proceed by summary conviction.

Possessing a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, defaced or removed is addressed under section 108 of the Criminal Code. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison; it can also proceed by summary conviction.

For possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, the Criminal Code provides for a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or a sentence available on summary conviction.

Where an offence is punishable on summary conviction and no other penalty is set, the general maximum penalty is a $5,000 fine, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Regional public safety impact

The seizure of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl and a firearm in Thunder Bay is significant for local public safety. Fentanyl has been linked to overdose deaths and serious harm across Canada, and police services in Northwestern Ontario have repeatedly pointed to the role of trafficking networks in bringing dangerous drugs into regional communities.

Thunder Bay’s location as a transportation and service hub means drug and weapons investigations can have implications beyond the city, including for smaller communities and First Nations across Northwestern Ontario.

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.