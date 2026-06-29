Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Leanne Barkman.

Police say Barkman is described as an Indigenous woman, standing five-foot-four and weighing about 160 pounds. She has shoulder-length straight brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Police release clothing description

Barkman is known to usually wear black sunglasses.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a light grey tank top and black short boots with heels.

Police have not released further details about where or when she was last seen.

How to contact police

Anyone with information about Leanne Barkman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.