Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for June 29, 2026: warm and humid near 20°C early, cloudy with showers, thunderstorm risk

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region start Monday on a warm and humid note, with temperatures already near 20°Cbefore sunrise. The air is moist, skies are mostly cloudy, and the day ahead will bring a more active weather pattern with showers, a thunderstorm risk, and gusty winds that could affect travel, boating, and outdoor plans.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:27 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature was 19.6°C under mostly cloudy skies. The dew point was 16.1°C, with humidity at 80 percent, giving the morning a mild and humid feel.

Winds were from the east-southeast at 7 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will become more active through the day, shifting from southeast at 20 km/h to northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h late this morning, then becoming southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 31. The UV index is 7, or high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected, with local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm possible. Winds from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light this evening, then shift to south at 20 km/h after midnight. The low will be 18°C.

Tuesday, June 30: Kenora and Lake of the Woods will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 27 and a UV index of 7, or high. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 1: Canada Day brings a mix of sun and cloud and a warmer high of 27°C. Wednesday night will be clear, with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 2: The unsettled pattern returns with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 25°C. Thursday night also carries a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress for a warm and humid day. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be most comfortable, especially as the humidex climbs to 31.

A rain jacket or umbrella is a good idea today, especially for late afternoon and evening plans. With thunderstorms possible and wind gusts up to 60 km/h, boaters on Lake of the Woods should use extra caution and monitor conditions before heading onto open water.

Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are still recommended during brighter breaks, as the UV index remains high.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can see fast-changing wind and wave conditions because of its many open stretches, islands, bays, and channels. A wind shift can make one area feel sheltered while another becomes choppy in a short period of time.