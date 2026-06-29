June 29, 2026: Fort Frances Weather Focus — Warm, Humid, Windy, and Turning Stormy

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NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
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Weather

Fort Frances weather for June 29, 2026: warm and humid at 19°C early, cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorm risk, southeast winds gusting to 50 km/h, humidex 34, and 10–20 mm of rain possible tonight

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances starts Monday on a warm and humid note, with the temperature already near 19°C at 5:00 AM CDT. The day will turn increasingly unsettled as clouds hold in, showers develop this afternoon, and a risk of thunderstorms arrives late in the day. Southeast winds will also strengthen, making it feel gusty across open areas and along Rainy River.

North Star Air Expands its wings again - Adding Fort Frances Service to the growing air service
North Star Air Expands its wings again – Adding Fort Frances Service to the growing air service

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 19.3°C. The sky condition was not observed, but the air was already quite moist, with a dew point of 16.1°C and humidity at 82 percent.

Winds were from the east-southeast at 7 km/h, while the barometric pressure was 100.8 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, with showers beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high will reach 26°C, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 34°C. The UV index is 6, or high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected, ending near midnight. After that, skies remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mmare possible. Southeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light after midnight. The low will be a very mild 21°C.

Tuesday, June 30: Fort Frances will see sunshine in the morning and early afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h late in the day. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 8, or very high. Tuesday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 1: Canada Day looks bright and warmer, with sunny skies and a high of 29°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 2: Expect a 30 percent chance of showers with a high near 27°C. Thursday night also carries a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress for a warm and humid day. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be the best choice, especially with the humidex reaching 34°C. A hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen are still recommended during brighter periods.

Keep a rain jacket or umbrella close by for this afternoon and tonight. With thunderstorms possible and winds gusting up to 50 km/h, secure loose outdoor items and use extra caution if travelling on exposed roads or near open water.

Weather Trivia

A humidex of 34 means the air can feel much warmer than the actual temperature because sweat evaporates more slowly in humid conditions. That is why a 26°C day in Fort Frances can feel much closer to the mid-30s when moisture levels are high.

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NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
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