Fort Frances weather for June 29, 2026: warm and humid at 19°C early, cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorm risk, southeast winds gusting to 50 km/h, humidex 34, and 10–20 mm of rain possible tonight

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances starts Monday on a warm and humid note, with the temperature already near 19°C at 5:00 AM CDT. The day will turn increasingly unsettled as clouds hold in, showers develop this afternoon, and a risk of thunderstorms arrives late in the day. Southeast winds will also strengthen, making it feel gusty across open areas and along Rainy River.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 19.3°C. The sky condition was not observed, but the air was already quite moist, with a dew point of 16.1°C and humidity at 82 percent.

Winds were from the east-southeast at 7 km/h, while the barometric pressure was 100.8 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, with showers beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high will reach 26°C, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 34°C. The UV index is 6, or high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected, ending near midnight. After that, skies remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mmare possible. Southeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light after midnight. The low will be a very mild 21°C.

Tuesday, June 30: Fort Frances will see sunshine in the morning and early afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h late in the day. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 8, or very high. Tuesday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 1: Canada Day looks bright and warmer, with sunny skies and a high of 29°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 2: Expect a 30 percent chance of showers with a high near 27°C. Thursday night also carries a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress for a warm and humid day. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be the best choice, especially with the humidex reaching 34°C. A hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen are still recommended during brighter periods.

Keep a rain jacket or umbrella close by for this afternoon and tonight. With thunderstorms possible and winds gusting up to 50 km/h, secure loose outdoor items and use extra caution if travelling on exposed roads or near open water.

Weather Trivia

A humidex of 34 means the air can feel much warmer than the actual temperature because sweat evaporates more slowly in humid conditions. That is why a 26°C day in Fort Frances can feel much closer to the mid-30s when moisture levels are high.