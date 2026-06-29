Cost-Effective Side Hustles Can Help Households Fight Inflation — Without Taking on Big Risk

THUNDER BAY — If you are like many Canadians, seeing prices rise, seeing shrinkflation make each trip to the grocery store seem like an assault on your wallet, you are probably looking at ways to make more money so you, and your family can make ends meet.

Canada’s Consumer Price Index rose 3.2 per cent year over year in May, while food purchased from stores rose 4.3 per cent, marking the 16th straight month that grocery inflation outpaced headline inflation. Statistics Canada has also documented shrinkflation, finding that 29.6 per cent of eligible grocery items tracked from 2021 to 2023 experienced reductions in quantity.

The solution can be a part time job, or it can be taking skills you already have to start a side hustle.

A good side hustle should not require a major loan, expensive equipment or a risky upfront investment. The best ones start with skills, tools or time a person already has.

The best side hustles start small and protect your time

The goal is not to work every waking hour. The goal is to create a reliable income stream that fits around a main job, school, parenting, caregiving or seasonal work.

A strong side hustle should meet three tests: low startup cost, clear local demand and a path to profit after expenses. That means factoring in gas, tools, platform fees, insurance, taxes, wear on a vehicle and the value of your time.

Yard work, snow clearing and seasonal property help

In Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, seasonal work can be one of the most practical ways to earn extra money.

Lawn cutting, raking, dump runs, snow shovelling, walkway clearing, garden cleanup and cottage-opening or closing help are services many seniors, busy families and seasonal-property owners need.

The customer you are cutting grass for is likely to be a potential winter snow clearing customer.

Startup costs can be low if you already own a shovel, rake, mower, trimmer or trailer. The key is to stay local, keep routes tight and avoid underpricing jobs that require fuel or heavy labour.

Pet sitting and dog walking

Pet care can be a strong low-cost option for people who are reliable and comfortable with animals.

Dog walking, feeding visits, cat care and short-term pet sitting can work well for shift workers, travellers and seniors. Startup costs may include a few supplies, police record check if requested by clients and basic advertising.

The advantage is repeat business. One satisfied client can turn into weekly walks or regular vacation coverage.

House cleaning, garage cleanup and organizing

Cleaning services remain in demand because they solve an immediate problem.

A person can start with basic supplies and offer home cleaning, garage organization, basement cleanup, move-out cleaning or short-term rental turnover service. The work can be physically demanding, but it can also be scheduled around evenings or weekends.

People who are punctual, careful and trustworthy can often build a client list through referrals.

Bike repair, small repairs and tool-based services

A practical skill can be worth money.

Bike tuneups, lawn mower maintenance, furniture assembly, small drywall repairs, painting, caulking, deck staining and basic home maintenance can all become side income.

In a city where people are trying to repair rather than replace, small skilled services can be useful.

The most cost-effective approach is to begin with jobs you already know how to do safely.

Avoid electrical, plumbing, gas or structural work unless you are properly qualified, insured and licensed where required.

Tutoring, coaching and lessons

Tutoring has low startup costs and can be delivered in person or online.

Math, reading, writing, French, music lessons, sports skills, computer basics and exam preparation are common needs. Retired teachers, university students, skilled tradespeople and experienced coaches may already have knowledge others will pay to learn.

In Northwestern Ontario, online tutoring can also serve families in smaller communities where local options are limited.

Sell unused items before buying inventory

One of the safest side hustles is selling things you already own.

Clothing, tools, sports gear, bikes, furniture, books, collectibles and electronics can be sold through local marketplaces. This creates cash without taking on inventory risk.

A second step is careful resale: buying underpriced items and reselling them. That can work, but only if the seller understands the product, checks condition carefully and avoids tying up too much money in slow-moving inventory.

Another step to this is flipping products that you can purchase at yard or garage sales.

Social media can be a very effective and free advertising medium for this kind of side hustle.

Food, baking and meal prep — with caution

Many people have skills in baking, preserves, catering, meal prep or specialty cooking. Food-based side hustles can generate demand quickly, but they also carry health, safety and regulatory responsibilities.

Anyone selling food should check local public health rules before starting.

Labelling, kitchen standards, allergens and safe handling matter. The safest first step may be small custom orders, community markets or properly approved food events.

The local Health Unit can advise you on what you need.

Delivery and driving gigs: convenient, but watch the real cost

Food delivery, courier work and rideshare-style services can provide quick income, but they are not always as profitable as they appear.

Uride in Thunder Bay, or driving for DoorDash or SkiptheDishes are other options.

Drivers need to account for fuel, insurance, vehicle wear, parking, downtime, platform fees and taxes. In spread-out northern communities, distance can eat into profit quickly.

These gigs can still work if a person chooses peak times, tracks mileage and stops when the numbers do not make sense.

Keep taxes and records from day one

Side income is still income. The Canada Revenue Agency says Canadian gig workers must report and pay tax on all self-employment income, generally using Form T2125 for business or professional activities. CRA also says businesses must keep records that support income and expense claims.

People earning side income should set aside part of every payment for taxes, track expenses and keep receipts. Those who exceed the federal small-supplier threshold may also have to register for and charge GST/HST. CRA guidance says registration is generally required after exceeding $30,000 in taxable revenues in one calendar quarter or over four consecutive calendar quarters.

Avoid scams and high-cost “opportunities”

A side hustle should make money, not drain it.

Be cautious of any opportunity that requires large upfront purchases, paid “training,” pressure to recruit friends, unrealistic income promises or expensive inventory. Multi-level marketing, crypto schemes, fake cheque scams and reshipping scams can leave people worse off.

A good rule: if the business cannot explain who pays you, why they pay you and what your real costs are, walk away.

Regional impact: extra income can help, but affordability remains bigger than one household

For families in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, side hustles can help cover groceries, fuel, children’s activities, debt payments or emergency savings. They can also build confidence, skills and local networks.

But side hustles are not a substitute for fair wages, affordable housing, stable food prices and accessible child care. They are one tool households can use while governments, employers and communities continue to address the broader cost-of-living challenge.

The most successful side hustle is usually not flashy. It is practical, local, repeatable and honest. Start with what you already know, keep costs low, track the money carefully and grow only when the work is actually profitable.