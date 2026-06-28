Northwest Fire Region Reports 25 New Wildland Fires, 56 Active Across Region

THUNDER BAY – Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting a sharp increase in wildfire activity across the Northwest Region, with 25 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of June 27, 2026. The update is especially important for remote First Nation communities, aviation operators, resource roads, tourism camps and residents across Northwestern Ontario, where changing wind, lightning and dry forest conditions can quickly affect travel and public safety.

Fifty-six active fires now burning in Northwest Region

At the time of the June 27 update, there were 56 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region.

Of those fires, 37 were not under control, seven were being held, two were under control and 10 were being observed. Seven fires were called out during the day.

One additional fire was confirmed during the evening of June 26, following the previous regional update.

Red Lake 14, also listed as RED014, is located near Harding Lake, east of Dowling River. The 8.9-hectare fire is being held.

Red Lake fire management area

Several new fires were confirmed in the Red Lake fire management area, including larger fires in remote locations.

Red Lake 15, or RED015, is located about 13 kilometres southwest of Shabumeni Lake, east of Car Lake. The fire is listed at 80 hectares and is not under control. Aerial suppression using CL-415 waterbombers continued throughout the day.

Red Lake 16, or RED016, is located southwest of East Lake in Opasquia Provincial Park. The fire is listed at 364 hectares and is not under control.

Red Lake 17, or RED017, is located about 11.5 kilometres south of Pierce Lake in the Far North portion of the Red Lake fire management area. The one-hectare fire is not under control.

Red Lake 18, or RED018, is located about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Ponask Lake in the Far North of the Red Lake fire management area. The six-hectare fire is not under control.

Red Lake 19, or RED019, is located about 11.5 kilometres southeast of Upper Goose Lake and 13.2 kilometres northeast of Wavell Lake. The five-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon fire management area

The Nipigon fire management area also recorded several new starts, many of them near Kasabonika First Nation.

Nipigon 13, or NIP013, is located about 12.5 kilometres north of Kasabonika First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 14, or NIP014, is located about 16 kilometres northwest of Kasabonika First Nation. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 15, or NIP015, is located about 11 kilometres northwest of Kasabonika First Nation. The two-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 16, or NIP016, is located about 10 kilometres south of Kasabonika First Nation. The 206-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 17, or NIP017, is located about 18 kilometres southwest of Kasabonika First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 18, or NIP018, is located about two kilometres northeast of North Troutfly Lake and 17 kilometres north of Miminiska Lake. The 10-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout fire management area

The Sioux Lookout fire management area saw the largest number of new fire confirmations in the update, including fires near several remote communities.

Sioux Lookout 22, or SLK022, is located about 20 kilometres northwest of Cat Lake First Nation, southeast of Kamungishkamo Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 23, or SLK023, is located about 12.5 kilometres east of Whitestone Lake and five kilometres northwest of Acker Lake. The five-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 24, or SLK024, is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Pickle Lake, south of Robinet Lake. The three-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 25, or SLK025, is located about 35 kilometres north of North Caribou Lake. The 200-hectare fire is being observed.

Sioux Lookout 26, or SLK026, is located near the south side of North Caribou Lake, about 1.5 kilometres south of Terry Island. The 12-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 27, or SLK027, is located about two kilometres east of Williams Lake, north of Williams River. The 10-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 28, or SLK028, is located about 14 kilometres north of Weagamow Lake First Nation, near Farner Lake. The 30-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 29, or SLK029, is located about six kilometres east of Assin Lake and 10 kilometres south of Misamikwash Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 30, or SLK030, is located about 39 kilometres east of Highway 599, north of Mamiegowish Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 31, or SLK031, and Sioux Lookout 32, or SLK032, are located about 25 kilometres southeast of Muskrat Dam First Nation, near Beaverskin Lake. The fires are listed at 15 hectares and 20 hectares respectively. Both are not under control.

Sioux Lookout 33, or SLK033, is located between Sakwaso Lake and Magiss Lake. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 34, or SLK034, is located about 17.3 kilometres east of Muskrat Dam First Nation, between Cable Lake and Small Axe Lake. The 30-hectare fire is not under control.

Sioux Lookout 35, or SLK035, is located about four kilometres southwest of Wapekeka First Nation. The 20-hectare fire is not under control.

Regional implications for Northwestern Ontario

The number and location of new fires underline the challenge of wildfire response in the Far North, where road access is limited and air support is often essential. Fires near remote First Nation communities can raise concerns about smoke, health impacts, aircraft availability, communications, emergency planning and potential travel disruptions.

For Thunder Bay and regional service centres, increased fire activity can also affect aviation staging, emergency logistics, firefighting crew deployments, equipment movement and supply routes into northern communities.

Residents, pilots, outfitters, forestry operators and travellers are urged to monitor conditions closely as fire status can change quickly..

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect across the province. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or taking material to a local landfill where available.

Anyone who must burn should use caution and follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires may be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have enough tools and water at the site to contain the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burn bans, permits or other restrictions before lighting a fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 9-1-1.

For fire prevention tips and current wildfire information, follow Ontario’s forest fire updates on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.