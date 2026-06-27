Two Charged After Bay Street Assault Investigation in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — Two Thunder Bay residents are facing aggravated assault charges following a Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit investigation into an incident in the Bay Street area.

Police say officers were called to the area on June 24, 2026, after receiving a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they located an injured male, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two suspects arrested after investigation

Police say further investigation led officers to identify, locate and arrest two suspects.

As a result, Biaggio Donovan, 39, of Thunder Bay, and Marissa Dokuchie, 32, of Thunder Bay, have both been charged with aggravated assault.

Donovan is also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say both accused were remanded into custody following their first court appearance.

Legal context on the charges

Aggravated assault is addressed under section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The section states that a person commits aggravated assault when an assault wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of the complainant. It is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if there is a conviction.

Failure to comply with a probation order is addressed under section 733.1 of the Criminal Code. The offence applies when someone bound by a probation order fails or refuses, without reasonable excuse, to comply with that order. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is four years in prison; it can also proceed by summary conviction.

Sentencing is determined by the court and depends on the facts proven, the seriousness of the injuries, the role of each accused, prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors, and whether any guilty plea or trial finding occurs.

Police investigation continues through court process

Thunder Bay Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the incident or the victim’s condition.

The matter is now before the courts.

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.