Thunder Bay Police Urge Residents to Report Property Crime and Bike Theft Online

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police are asking residents to take a more active role in preventing and reporting property crime, including theft, vandalism, yard theft and bike theft.

Police say timely reporting helps officers identify trends, recover stolen property and build more accurate crime statistics for neighbourhoods across the city. While posting about a theft on social media can alert neighbours, police say an official report is needed for followup and investigation.

Online reporting helps police track and solve crime

Thunder Bay Police encourage residents to use the online crime reporting tool available through the Thunder Bay Police Service website at thunderbaypolice.ca for eligible non-emergency incidents.

That includes many reports involving theft, vandalism and property crime where there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Inspector Jason Ryback says bike theft is one area where proper reporting can make a major difference. Residents are encouraged to record the bike’s make, model and serial number before a theft happens. If the bike is later stolen, filing an online report gives police the information needed to identify it if it is recovered.

A photo of the bike, receipts, identifying marks and the serial number can all help police return stolen property to the rightful owner.

Social media is not a substitute for a police report

Community posts on Facebook and other social media platforms can be helpful for spreading awareness, but they do not create an official police file.

A formal report allows police to track where thefts are happening, identify repeat locations, connect similar incidents and return recovered property. It also ensures local crime statistics reflect what is actually happening in Thunder Bay neighbourhoods.

Under-reporting can make property crime appear less frequent than it is, which affects how police and community partners understand the problem.

Property crime is often a crime of opportunity

Police say many yard thefts, garage thefts and bike thefts are crimes of opportunity.

Unlocked sheds, visible valuables, dark entry points and hidden areas around a property can make theft easier.

Simple prevention steps can make a property less attractive to thieves. Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, known as CPTED, is an internationally used approach that focuses on making spaces safer by improving visibility, lighting, access control and natural surveillance.

CPTED tips to help protect your property

Residents can reduce the risk of property crime by making a few practical changes.

Lighting: Keep yards, driveways, garages and entries well lit. Motion-sensor lights near doors, sheds, garages and side yards can deter thieves.

Sightlines: Keep clear views to yards, garages, laneways and entrances. Trim overgrown trees and shrubs that could provide hiding places.

Gates: Lock gates when possible. A locked gate can slow down or deter someone looking for an easy target.

Windows: Keep windows locked and covered when you are not home. An obviously empty house or garage can attract theft.

Alarms: Consider a security system, especially for seasonal properties, garages, workshops or homes left vacant during travel.

Locks: Always lock sheds, garages and vehicles. Store valuable items such as bikes, lawn mowers, tools and barbecues out of sight.

Community reporting strengthens neighbourhood safety

Reporting property crime is not only about recovering one stolen item. It helps police see patterns across the city, including repeat theft locations, neighbourhood trends and possible links between incidents.

For residents, the message is straightforward: lock up valuables, improve lighting, reduce hiding places and report thefts through official channels.

In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, call 911. For eligible non-emergency property crime reports, residents can use the online reporting system through thunderbaypolice.ca.