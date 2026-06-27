Thunder Bay Police Extend Downtown Core Stabilization Initiative to Sept. 1

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service is extending Project Support, a downtown core stabilization initiative aimed at improving public safety, reducing visible disorder and connecting vulnerable people with services.

The pilot project, led by the Thunder Bay Police Service Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit, was originally scheduled to run for 60 days from April 20 to June 19. Police now say the initiative will continue until Sept. 1, 2026.

Police also addressed the concerns of some residents on using member of the Emergency Response Team. These officers in their green uniforms are patrolling – averaging between 10,000 to 15,000 steps per day.

These members remain in full gear while on duty to ensure there are no delays if they need to be deployed to an urgent or significant call for service anywhere in our community.

Project focuses first on service connections

Thunder Bay Police say the initiative is designed to connect people experiencing addiction, mental health challenges or housing instability with appropriate support services.

During patrols, the first point of contact is a TBPS social navigator, who can offer referrals to social services, addiction supports and other community resources.

Police say enforcement may follow when an individual declines referral support but continues to engage in unlawful or disruptive activity, including illicit drug use.

Police report more than 1,400 community contacts

From April 20 through the end of May, Project Support recorded:

1,485 community contacts, 113 referrals generated, 53 referrals accepted, and 25 warrants executed during downtown patrols.

Police say downtown businesses have provided feedback throughout the pilot project. The extension will allow officers and social navigators to continue work through the summer, when pedestrian traffic, tourism, outdoor gatherings and downtown business activity typically increase.

Members of the TBPS

Patrols to continue in key downtown areas

As Project Support continues, patrols will remain focused on areas including Red River Road, Cumberland Street, Court Street, Algoma Street, May Street and the Victoriaville area.

Priority patrol locations will include transit stops, BIA storefronts, public plazas, parking areas, commercial areas, pedestrian walking routes and public gathering spaces.

Balancing public safety and social supports

The stated goals of Project Support are to improve safety in shared public spaces, reduce visible disorder and open drug use, strengthen collaboration with service agencies and ensure enforcement is consistent, lawful and proportionate.

The initiative reflects a challenge facing Thunder Bay and many Canadian cities: responding to public safety concerns while also recognizing the role of addiction, mental health, poverty and housing instability in downtown disorder.

For downtown businesses, workers, residents and visitors, the issue is immediate. Concerns about open drug use, disruptive behaviour, theft, safety near storefronts and conditions around transit stops affect confidence in the city’s core.

For people living with addiction or unstable housing, the issue is also about access to treatment, shelter, health care and trusted support.

Formal evaluation expected after pilot ends

Thunder Bay Police say a formal evaluation will be conducted after Project Support concludes. That review will help determine whether the initiative continues into the fall.

The evaluation will likely be watched closely by downtown businesses, social service providers, neighbourhood residents, city officials and community advocates as Thunder Bay continues to debate the best path forward for safety, dignity and recovery in the downtown cores.