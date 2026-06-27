OPP Urge Drivers, Boaters and Off-Roaders to Make Safe Choices During Canada Day Week

ORILLIA — The Ontario Provincial Police are urging residents and visitors to drive sober, stay alert and buckle up as Canada Day week brings heavier traffic to highways, waterways and trails across the province.

The OPP says 164 people have died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, with speeding, impairment by alcohol or drugs, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt continuing to be the leading factors in roadway fatalities.

Police targeting high-risk driving during busy travel period

The public can expect an increased OPP presence across Ontario during one of the busiest travel weeks of the summer.

Officers will be watching for the “Big Four” behaviours linked to serious and fatal collisions: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

The OPP says road safety is a shared responsibility. Drivers and passengers who see dangerous driving or suspect an impaired driver are urged to call 911 immediately.

“One call can make a difference — and could save a life,” police said.

Northwestern Ontario highways expected to be busy

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the Canada Day travel period often means heavier traffic on Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102 and regional routes connecting campgrounds, lakes, parks, First Nation communities and border crossings.

Long distances, changing weather, wildlife, construction zones, fatigue and limited passing areas can increase the risk of serious collisions. A single crash on a major northern highway can also close a route for hours, affecting emergency response, commercial transport and holiday travel.

Motorists are reminded to plan extra time, check road and weather conditions, slow down in construction zones and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.

Impaired driving remains a major concern

Impaired driving by alcohol, cannabis, prescription medication or illegal drugs remains one of the most dangerous choices a driver can make.

Under section 320.14 of the Criminal Code of Canada, it is an offence to operate a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or a drug, or with a prohibited blood-alcohol or blood-drug concentration. Penalties can include licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundment, ignition interlock requirements, a criminal record and possible jail time, depending on the circumstances and any previous convictions.

Where impaired driving causes bodily harm or death, the penalties available to the courts are significantly more serious, including lengthy prison sentences.

Anyone charged with an offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Plan a safe ride before the celebration starts

The safest plan is made before the first drink or use of cannabis.

Drivers are urged to arrange a designated driver, call a taxi, use U-Ride where available, take public transit where service exists, call a sober friend or family member, stay overnight, or plan other safe transportation before attending Canada Day events, camp gatherings or private celebrations.

Passengers also have a role to play. Do not get into a vehicle with someone who is impaired, and do not let an impaired person drive.

Safety message extends to lakes, trails and off-road routes

The OPP says the safety message also applies beyond roadways.

Boaters, paddlers and off-road vehicle users are being urged to wear proper safety gear, including lifejackets on the water and helmets when riding off-road.

Police say safety equipment can reduce the risk of serious injury and help people return home safely.

The OPP patrols close to 100,000 kilometres of waterways and trails and more than 130,000 kilometres of roadway across Ontario.

Police ask public to help prevent tragedies

The OPP says preventable collisions, drownings and off-road crashes can have lasting impacts on families, communities and emergency responders.

Drivers are asked to slow down, stay focused, drive sober and buckle up. Boaters and off-roaders are urged to wear the right gear, operate responsibly and avoid taking unnecessary risks.