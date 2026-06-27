Great North Wrestling Excitement to Hit Thunder Bay in August

THUNDER BAY — Ring the bell, Thunder Bay. Hannibal and Great North Wrestling are coming back, and the spotlight is set to shine on a homegrown wrestling legend.

Great North Wrestling will return to Fort William Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., with a card headlined by what organizers are billing as Vampiro’s Canadian retirement match against former WWE star Chris Masters.

Vampiro set for final Canadian match in his hometown

For Thunder Bay wrestling fans, this one has main-event electricity written all over it.

Vampiro, one of the city’s most internationally recognized wrestling exports, is set to make his final Canadian in-ring appearance in front of the hometown crowd. His opponent will be Chris Masters, known to wrestling fans for his power, presence and the legendary Master Lock.

That is a heavyweight attraction: Thunder Bay’s own dark icon stepping into the ring one last time in Canada, with Masters standing across from him.

Hannibal to face Charlie Haas

The card is still being built, but another featured match already has fans talking: Hannibal vs. Charlie Haas.

Haas, a three-time WWE tag team champion, is scheduled to make his Great North Wrestling debut in Thunder Bay. Hannibal, the hard-hitting promoter and wrestler behind Great North Wrestling, will be looking to turn the Gardens into his battleground when Haas arrives in Northwestern Ontario.

Tickets start at $10

Organizers say tickets will start at $10, with a family offer available: buy any three tickets in a section and get one free.

That pricing gives families, longtime wrestling fans and casual spectators a chance to take in a live wrestling event at one of Thunder Bay’s most familiar sports venues.

As with all live wrestling events, the card is subject to change.

Thunder Bay wrestling crowd gets a major night

Fort William Gardens has hosted generations of hockey, concerts, community events and live entertainment. On Aug. 29, it becomes a wrestling arena again.

The return of Great North Wrestling gives Thunder Bay fans a chance to see a mix of nostalgia, spectacle and live sports entertainment — with local significance built right into the main event.

Vampiro’s final Canadian match is more than a booking. It is a sendoff. It is a hometown moment. And when the lights hit the ring at 7 p.m., Thunder Bay wrestling fans will be ready.