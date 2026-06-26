June 26, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Cool, Damp Morning Before a Warmer Friday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts Friday with a cool early-summer feel, sitting near 11°C at the airport under partly cloudy skies. The morning air is damp, humidity is high, and fog patches are expected to lift as sunshine takes over.

The day will warm nicely, reaching the mid-20s, though showers remain possible later this afternoon. Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, a high of 24°C, and a high UV index.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature was 10.8°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point was 10.2°C, with humidity at 96 percent, giving the morning a cool and moist feel.

Winds were from the west-southwest at 8 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 102.0 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast is for sunny skies this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The high will reach 24°C, and the UV index is 7, or high.

Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise, skies clear, with an overnight low of 8°C.

Saturday, June 27: The day will be mainly cloudy, then clearing late in the afternoon. The high will reach 24°C, with a UV index of 7, or high. Saturday night will be clear, with a low of 11°C.

Sunday, June 28: A more unsettled setup returns with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. The high will reach 25°C. Sunday night turns cloudy with a continued 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a low of 15°C.

Monday, June 29: The warm and stormy pattern continues with a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a high near 27°C. Monday night remains mild, with more showers or thunderstorms possible and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater, especially for early errands or the morning commute. By afternoon, lighter summer clothing should be comfortable as temperatures rise to 24°C.

Keep sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat handy because of the high UV index. A compact umbrella or rain jacket is also a smart choice for the afternoon and early evening shower risk.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s cool, damp mornings are often influenced by nearby Lake Superior. Even in late June, the lake can help keep early temperatures lower while inland areas warm more quickly during the afternoon.